The Palestine Festival of Literature has announced details of their 2020 festival, “Palestine & the Global South”:

Announcing the 2020 Palestine Festival of Literature. From March 13-19, we will bring together our most international ever group of authors and films to discuss the relationship of PALESTINE & THE GLOBAL SOUTH. All details now live on our new site: https://t.co/d3sDAL7Q4c pic.twitter.com/qJWFRbXcPe — Palestine Festival of Literature (@PalFest) March 2, 2020

On the website, organizers write:

For PalFest 2020, we will be focused on the question of the relationship of Palestine with the Global South. What, today, is the Global South? It no longer exists as a geographical distinction, but rather a dividing line that runs between elites and the exploited across the world. At the height of the era of nominal decolonization and the non-aligned movement, there was clear solidarity with the Palestinian cause across a geographic, state-based global south. But with the end of the Cold War and the thirty year march of globalised capitalism those dynamics have been significantly re-arranged.

We have invited a selection of writers and thinkers from Kashmir, South Africa, India, Chile, Nigeria, the USA and, as always, the Palestinian diaspora, to discuss these shifting dynamics. Combining readings, a film programme and panel discussions we will look at neoliberalism’s transformations of our world, at systems of population control and methods of resistance, at educational programmes and efforts to decolonize the school, at publishing alternatives to the metropole and many more.

This year’s artists, publishers, and writers include Lina Meruane, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Pankaj Mishra, Majd Kayyal, Eve Ewing, Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, and Saleem Haddad.

PalFest events are free and open to the public, set to be conducted in Arabic and English with live translation.