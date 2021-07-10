Thanks to everyone who attended the inaugural “BILA HUDOOD: Arabic Literature Everywhere” panel last night:

Image from Dr Sophia Brown (@sophia_stories).

We were delighted to see audience members from from the US (from California to Brooklyn), the UK (at least noted London and Cambridge), Egypt (Alexandria and Cairo), Morocco, South Africa, Lebanon, Jordan, Belgium, Austria, Germany, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and India. Haytham El Wardany, Liwaa Yazji, Sandra Hetzl, and moderator Katharine Halls spoke about the support for writers in Berlin, but also the “representation trap,” writing across space and time, and the “undead monsters” that roam our landscapes.

The full video will be up on YouTube soon, as well as the first three pitch videos — by translators James Scanlan, Katherine Van de Vate, and Layla AlAmmar — which ran after last night’s panel.

Today’s events will start in a few hours. You can join all events at our YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/ArabLitQuarterly.

African Narratives in Arabic Publishing

8-9 EST / 1-2pm BST / 2-3 CEST

This panel will delve into the experiences of Ahmed Val Bin El Dine and Ishraga Mustafa, two African writers publishing in the Arabic literary sphere. What challenges have they faced, if any? What lessons have they learnt? What is their view on translation? We will also discuss their journey as writers, focusing on their works published and what is to come.

The session will be moderated by Sawad Hussain.

*

The Taste of Letters

9:30 a.m. EST / 2:30-3:30 BST / 3:30-4:30 p.m. CEST

In 2019, a two-month food-writing workshop called “The Taste of Letters” (طعم الحروف) took place at the Contemporary Image Collective in Cairo as part of Botoun (a series of workshops, film screenings, and an exhibition that engaged with the politics of food). “The Taste of Letters” became the title of a collection of texts that emerged from the workshop, and they appeared in English translation as part of the Summer 2021 issue of ArabLit Quarterly, guest-edited by Nour Kamel. In this panel, moderated by Nour Kamel, writers reflect on the various tastes that make up food writing in and through Arabic. Kamel is joined by writer, researcher, and filmmaker Salma Serry; the genre-spanning author of Food for Copts (2017) Charles Akl; and Mariam Boctor a member of Botoun’s curatorial team who helped facilitate “The Taste of Letters” workshop and translated some of its texts into English.

Supported in part by ArabLit Quarterly magazine, in honor of its summer issue, THE KITCHEN.

*

These Literary Truths: Memoir and Life-writing

11 a.m. EST / 4-5 p.m. BST / 5-6 p.m. CEST

With the innovative projects like the Kayfa Ta (“How To”) series and a number of poets turning to long-form prose, there has been a new wave of Arabic literary nonfiction that weaves together deeply intimate family histories with insights into photography, the nature of silence and sleep, patriarchy, and how familial histories twine together with broader political forces. This panel, “These Literary Truths,” will be moderated by writer and editor Rima Rantisi, co-founder of Rusted Radishes magazine in Beirut. She will be joined by writer Amr Ezzat (Room 304 or How I Hid from My Dear Father for 35 Years, How To Remember Your Dreams), poet, novelist, and nonfiction writer Dunya Mikhail (The Beekeeper of Sinjar), and one of the co-founders of the Kayfa Ta project, artist and curator Maha Maamoun.

*

#TranslateThis Short Films

12-12:30 p.m. EST * 5-5:30 p.m. BST * 6-6:30 p.m. CEST

The second in our short films by translators about books they’d like to see in translation.

You can join all events at our YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/ArabLitQuarterly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

