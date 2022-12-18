Sunday Submissions: Deep Vellum Best Literary Translations Anthology 2024

Dallas-based non-profit publishing house Deep Vellum is accepting nominations for the inaugural edition of an exciting new anthology initiative: The Best Literary Translations 2024.

The Best Literary Translations (BLT) has arisen out of a tangible public demand for inclusive and transparent cultural conversations. The past couple of years have brought an urgent emphasis on listening to underheard voices from cultures around the world, acknowledging who speaks and how, and naming the people who make our global literary conversations possible. BLT will offer the best of global literature in English-language translation, presenting an opportunity to expand the audience for world literature. It will deepen public knowledge and understanding of the translation process and give translators working today the recognition they deserve. This anthology will help redefine the canon of world literature and challenge the perception that only Anglophone literature matters in the cultural conversation.

Brief guidelines include the following: “For this anthology, we are seeking works of poetry, short fiction, literary essays, and hybrid-genre texts, translated into English from any language(s) and published online or in print in a US or US-affiliated literary journal or magazine during 2022. Journals and magazines are invited to nominate for consideration up to seven pieces that they have published in this time frame while individual translators may nominate up to two of their own pieces published in the same period.”

The deadline is January 2, 2023. Complete guidelines are at the Deep Vellum website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

