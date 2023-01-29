Sunday Submissions: Rowayat’s ‘Faith’ Issue & Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Egyptian magazine Rowayat has opened submissions for its sixth issue, ‘Faith’, and applications for Middlebury’s Bread Loaf Writers‘ Conference are also now open.

Rowayat write:

Word is faith. A word after a word after a word is how we come face to face with our fallibilities and our power. It is what we do to move from reckoning to redemption. It is what we do to come closer to each other. To write is to have faith that you are not alone; someone out there is listening. It is an unspoken pact between writer and reader, that the words will connect you across borders and oceans, right here on the page where you cease to become strangers. Rowayat invites you to submit your short stories, poetry, creative nonfiction and literary translations to Issue 6: Faith. All shades and shadows of faith are welcome. All sizes too. Feel free to have faith in a tub of ice cream carrying you through the night, in as much as a rocket landing you safely on the moon.



They are looking for submissions for the following categories:

One short story or novel excerpt (min. 1500 – max. 10,000 words)

Two pieces of flash fiction (no piece longer than 750 words)

Up to three poems

Find more information here.

Submission deadline is the 15th February.

*

Middlebury Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Applications have opened for the 98th Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, a ten day series of workshops held in Vermont’s Green Mountains on Middlebury’s Bread Loaf campus.

They describe this fantastic opportunity as follows:

With a rich literary and intellectual tradition, the 98th annual Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference brings together emerging writers to work closely with a diverse and talented faculty. For ten days in August, you’ll experience the intensity—and challenge—of working under the guidance of notable writers, including MacArthur Fellows, U.S. poets laureate, and recipients of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award. Our rural and scenic setting amid the Green Mountains on Middlebury’s Bread Loaf campus provides an ideal environment for discussing manuscripts, sharing insights, getting to know agents and editors, and becoming acquainted with the next generation of significant writers.

For detailed application information, click here.

Deadline is the 15th February.

