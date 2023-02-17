Bothayna Al-Essa Named 2023 BCLT Writer in Residence

The British Centre for Literary Translation has announced that their Arabic writer-in-residence this summer will be Bothayna Al-Essa, who will join workshop leader Nariman Youssef at their annual literary translation summer school.
