Sundress Publications Opens Microgrant, Residency for Palestinian Writers

Sundress Publications has announced that — in an effort to support and uplift Palestinian voices — they have opened two new opportunities for writers around the world of Palestinian descent.

The first opportunity is a residency:

For Summer 2024, the Sundress Academy for the Arts will support one fully-funded residency week of Palestinian writers in Knoxville, TN. These residencies are designed to give artists time and space to complete their creative projects in a quiet and productive environment.

The residency is open to writers from anywhere, they note, adding, “We are happy to write letters in support of visas, which we have done in the past, but we are unable to supply financial support for them.”

The second opportunity is a microgrant, the Sundress Microgrant for Palestinian Writers. They write:

This grant will award $500, a slot in Sundress’s reading series, a one-week residency at the Sundress Academy for the Arts in Knoxville, TN, and the potential for publication to one writer of Palestinian descent with a chapbook or full-length in progress to support the completion of said project.

While Sundress editors are unable to assess work in Arabic, authors writing in Arabic (or French, Dutch, Spanish) can submit their sample and statement in English translation. Interested authors should submit “a sample of the work in progress along with a brief (no more than 500 words) artist/personal statement about what this grant would mean to the completion of said work.”

These should be sent, addressed tot he Sundress editorial board, as DOCX or PDF files, and sent to sundresspublications@gmail.com. Your subject line should include the phrase “Sundress Microgrant for Palestinian Writers”; there is no fee to apply.

More about the residency at the Sundress website.

