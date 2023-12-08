Next Week: Palestine Festival of Literature’s ‘How Empires End’

Palestine Festival of Literature is organizing an event next Wednesday “to hear from crucial voices about the ongoing war on Gaza and what we can do to stop it.”

The line-up includes writers Raymond Antrobus, Omar Barghouti, Morgan Bassichis, Mohammed El-Kurd, Soweto Kinch, Sabrina Mahfouz, Max Porter, and Kamila Shamsie.

Find further information, including on where to buy tickets, on PalFest’s website.

On December 14, The Nation will host a discussion, “Can we talk about Palestine?” with Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mohammed el-Kurd, Radhika Sainath, and Nathan Thrall.

