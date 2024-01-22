An Excerpt from ‘Don’t Look Left’: Day 9

The excerpt below is from Atef Abu Saif’s account of the first 85 days of the destruction of Gaza, as chronicled in his Don’t Look Left, coming from Comma Press on February 8, 2024, and from seven other publishers, and seven languages, in the coming months.

Sunday, October 15

It’s difficult going to sleep not knowing if you’re going to wake up again.We were back at the Press House, in a part of the Rimal quarter that is now almost entirely emptied of its inhabitants.The Press House is a two-storey building with two gardens, one in the front and one in the back, surrounded by high walls. Luckily the buildings around the Press House are also short – only one or two storeys – and are themselves surrounded by large gardens. In other words, there was no chance a neighbouring building would fall down on top of us, as was the case in most buildings in the camp, and the chances of flying debris hitting us were definitely low.

Last night, it rained ever so lightly. There were barely any clouds and no wind. Just a few minutes of raindrops, then nothing. I was in the Press House garden at the time so I held out my hands to catch a few drops to wash my face with. Like a gift from the sky, I thought. Or maybe just tears for the fallen. The drone still hovered above me looking for its new victim, like a hungry dog. I suggested to Hatim that we should put some buckets out to capture some. Hatim said the air was full of dust and poison, from the shells and missiles, it would be polluted and no good to drink.

Last night, we failed to get any bread, as most of the bakeries are now closed and there are long queues outside the remaining open ones. Many people find themselves waiting for three or four hours, only to hear the owner of the bakery announce they’ve run out of flour or gas so they have to close.

As I was driving Ahmed to his house in Shuja’iyya on the eastern side of the city, I noticed many people carrying handfuls of traditional Saj bread. I told Mohammed there must be a classic bakery nearby. We were near the old Azzawiya souk, and I vaguely remember there being a bakery off one of the little side-streets from that market.We parked in Palestine Square and walked to the souk, where we found herbalists, groceries and chicken sellers still open for business. And yes, we found the saj bakery open.We had to wait for half an hour before we could buy ten ‘loafs’.Then we bought two chickens which I asked the seller to cut them into halves. We also bought herbs and olive oil to help prepare the meal back at the Press House. Before leaving we bought some potatoes, most of which were rotten, and some very withered tomatoes and onions. On the way back, I suggested we swing by my flat in Saftawi, so I could take a shower and preserve the water in the Press House for daily usage.While I was there I grabbed an un-ironed blue t-shirt that I hadn’t worn in five years, so filthy had my current clothes become.

Back at the Press House, we rang the bell for maybe 20 minutes but Hatim didn’t open. Eventually I got Yasser to climb the wall and drop down on the other side to open the gate. Hatim was in, he was just fast asleep. After dropping off the food, I went to see my dad. My brother Ibrahim has moved in with his father-in-law.Awatif my sister has moved with her large family (daughters and sons) to her in-laws, while Amina has moved in with my father. My dad suggested that I slept at his place, which I would’ve loved to, of course. This was the house I was born in and lived in most of my life. As diplomatically as I could, I declined explaining that I needed the Press House with its electricity and internet. ‘Are you afraid?’ I asked him, half-jokingly, half seriously.‘No, no, no,’ he scoffed ‘God is our protector.’ Mohammed offered him a cigarette, as I tried to read his face

Back at the Press House, I started to cook dinner. I asked Hatim what was the safest water to use. Luckily, he explained, a kind man set up a large black tank full of drinking water on the other side of the street for us all to use. I took two buckets and went to the street to fill them from the tank.

I moved my mattress inside, laying it down between two rows of desks, like a sausage in a sandwich. Everything, apart from the TV, had by this point been turned off to save electricity. On the screen, a news anchor kept asking correspondents in Gaza, Tel Aviv, Khan Younis and South Lebanon for updates and clarification. I imagine us being killed by shrapnel where we lay,and the television just carrying on unaffected to the point where it eventually delivers news of our death over our own corpses. I imagine another strike nearby making the TV wobble off its shelf and fall on us, continuing to deliver news of our demise, face down, into our dismembered bodies. I picture the anchor climbing out of the TV set, and trying to gather up his words from all the carnage around him to make them clean again.

