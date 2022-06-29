Call for Submissions: ALQ’s Fall 2022 Issue

The theme of ArabLit Quarterly’s Fall 2022 issue is WEDDINGS.

This issue will be edited by Nashwa Nasreldin.

We are looking for writing in or about, in anticipation or in the wake of WEDDINGS, however that may be interpreted. These could be weddings in the literal and traditional sense, with all the bells and whistles (or tablas and zaghroutas), or celebrations of unions of any other kind­­.

We are happy to accept a pitch as a submission. Please make sure your submission fits one of the categories below:

Abu Zayd at the wedding banquet at Sinjar mq18

Bibliotheque Nationale, Paris

Arabe 6094 folio: 55r

Unspecified, c. 1222

(al-Hariri, Muhammad al-Qasim; Maqamat)

Poems of any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English and other languages.

of any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English and other languages. Short fiction with a strong WEDDINGS element . Either submitted in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

. Either submitted in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English. Translations of classical or modern texts written in or about WEDDINGS , from Arabic .

, from Arabic Essays about some aspect of WEDDINGS , contemporary or historical, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature, writers or written with a deep literary engagement.

, contemporary or historical, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature, writers or written with a deep literary engagement. Experimental literature or features related to WEDDINGS.

or features related to WEDDINGS. Dictionary features focusing on the word WEDDING in its many manifestations.

focusing on the word WEDDING in its many manifestations. Contributions related to the music of weddings, including translated song lyrics and zaffa playlists.

of weddings, including translated song lyrics and zaffa playlists. Features and art around the changing fashion of WEDDINGS, perhaps as presented in Arabic literature.

of WEDDINGS, perhaps as presented in Arabic literature. Food features about WEDDINGS.

Short comics incorporating examples of disastrous WEDDINGS, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.

Further note:

We welcome subject matter that may be loosely themed to the topic of weddings, such as a marriage of minds, or celebrations of lifelong partnerships in other meaningful ways, like friendship. Comic interpretations are also welcome — one might be married to many things.

We are aware that weddings are not always a happy occasion and we encourage contributions that explore the darker sides of the issue’s theme.

Also welcome: excerpts from plays, caricatures, graphic novels.

Interviews with, or pieces by, authors who reference weddings in their work.

Articles generally exploring weddings in Arabic literature.

Pitches for this issue should be in by July 11. Drafts of completed works should be in by August 7. We aim to publish September 15.



We are not able to accept:

Fiction and poetry originally written in English. Sorry.

We do accept:

Both pitches and completed works.

Yes, we do pay:

$20/page

Pitch us via ALQ’s Submittable.

