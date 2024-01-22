Recommended: To Read & to Translate by Gazan Writer Atef Abu Saif

To Read: The Book of Gaza (2014) ,ed. Atef Abu Saif

Read both Atef’s introduction, translated by Lissie Jaquette, and his story “A Journey in the Opposite Direction,” translated by Thomas Aplin. Available from Comma Press.

To Read: The Drone Eats With Me (2015)

Read an excerpt from Thursday 17th July, The First Truce

To Translate: Running in Place

Abu Saif’s recent three interlinked novels — A Suspended Life, Cristina, and Running in Place — have met with wide acclaim. His 2019 novel مشاة لا يعبرون الطريق (Running in Place), which Haaretz called an “excellent detective story set in Gaza,” is his third in a series that began with his International Prize for Arabic Fiction-shortlisted حياة معلقة (A Suspended Life). In a review posted on GoodReads, the award-winning Gazan poet Mosab Abu Toha writes that the novel “takes us on a journey into a new sort of journalistic/police investigation.” At the start of the novel, the journalist, along with police and an onlooker, believe the man was injured (and put in a coma) in a hit-and-run. But as the story unfolds, they come to doubt this version. (Another reviewer says simply: “Genius novel, shocking ending.”)

From Atef Abu Saif’s chronicling of 2023:

In English:

October 30, 2023: Washington Post, “I’m Still Alive. Gaza Is No Longer Gaza.”

November 13, 2020: The Guardian, “It was nearly sunset when I saw death up close”

November 15, 2023: The Nation, “A Wall of Fire Smashed Into Me”

November 27, 2023: The Nation, “We Just Sit Here Waiting to Die”

November 29, 2023: Slate, “Hell Was Poured Around Me in Gaza”

November 30, 2023: Slate, “The Gaza I Know Is Shrinking Every Day”

December 2, 2023: New York Times, “I Want to Be Awake When I Die”

December 2, 2023: Slate, “My First Day in Southern Gaza Was Like Nothing I’ve Ever Seen”

December 6, 2023: The Guardian, “My First Shower in Six Days Was Like an Old Friend. But Now the War is Back.”

December 11, 2023: The Washington Post, “My Gaza house felt like a castle. Now it is rubble.”

December 11, 2023: The Nation, “That Was the Pilot’s Mission, to Destroy My Home”

In French:

Le Monde: A Gaza, le journal de bord de l’écrivain palestinien Atef Abu Saif : « Vivre une guerre, c’est comme devoir renouveler chaque jour son contrat avec la vie »

L’Obs: « Ce n’est pas la guerre, c’est un massacre »

In Basque:

Berria: «Zerua garretan, horixe zirudien»

Berria: «Beldurrak zaude?»

In Spanish

Pagina12: “Vi de cerca a la muerte”

In Italian:

Corriere della Sera: Diario da Gaza, «8 ore in coda per il pane, quando ti svegli controlli che nessuno dei tuoi cari sia morto»

Also read:

Eight Publishers to Bring Out Gazan ‘Diary of a Genocide’ in 7 Languages

Six Publishers on Why They’re Bringing Out ‘Don’t Look Left’

An Excerpt from ‘Don’t Look Left’: Day 9

