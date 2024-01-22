Six Publishers on Why They’re Bringing Out ‘Don’t Look Left’

UK-based publisher Comma Press (English)

Comma Press has been working with author Atef Abu Saif since the early 2010s, when he brought together The Book of Gaza (2014) as part of Comma’s “Reading the City” series. About their commitment to the book, Comma’s Ra Page said:

The corporate media’s coverage of this genocide has been guilty of biased framing at best and outright repetition of propagandist lies at worst throughout. If we allow our understanding of world events to be corrupted and spun by craven, compliant journalism, we can never hope to understand these events, even those happening in real-time, before our very eyes. Atef’s diaries give us a rare exit ramp from this state of ignorance.

Find more about the UK English edition at the Comma Press website. The US edition is forthcoming from Beacon Books.

Tokyo-based publisher Chiheisha（地平社）(Japanese)

The Japanese edition of the book is being translated by Makiko Nakano, who has previously translated Edward Said’s autobiography and criticism, Noam Chomsky’s books on the media and the Middle East, as well as books by Naomi Klein and Yanis Varoufakis.

Haru Marui, of the new Tokyo-based publisher Chiheisha（地平社）, said over email:

While reading Mr. Atef’s story which Ra sent us, I was feeling crushed by the fact that every single story that he wrote about is not a [fictional] story in a book, but something that was happening on the same planet in the present time. I was reading with thinking about what I was doing when at the same moment Palestinian people wrote their names on their legs and arms, at the same moment Palestinian people lost their loved ones.

The erosion of the everyday by the extraordinary was incredibly overwhelming and unforgivable, and I strongly felt that what is happening in Gaza right now is undoubtedly wrong and criminal, and needs to be stopped now.

We feel that we all are responsible for this.

The situation in which lives that have the right to live are being lost one after another is unbearable for us as human beings and as people living on the same planet. What we should do is not to follow Israel and the United States, not to try to find a solution through force, but to make a louder call for an immediate ceasefire, to stand in solidarity, and to appeal to the international community.

Indeed, we are still a new publisher, but we have many connections to like minded civic organizations, scholars, and the media. So we hope to raise funds not only through book sales, but also more broadly.

Find out more at their soon-to-be-launched website, www.chiheisha.co.jp.

Jakarta-based Noura Publishing (Indonesian)

Suhindrati Shinta, the CEO of Noura Publishing, said of bringing out the book in Indonesian:

Atef’s diary is such an eye-opener on the current conflict in Gaza. We hope that this real-time account of the war will provide deeper insight to our Indonesian readers regarding the crisis faced by the people in the region. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

Find out more about the book at nourabooks.co.id.

Reykjavik-based publisher Angústúra (Icelandic)

The Icelandic edition is being translated by Bjarni Jónsson.

María Rán Guðjónsdóttir, of Angústúra, said:

As international press has been refused entry into Gaza in order to keep the truth away from the world, it is vital for those of us who can speak out and act to do what we can to amplify the voices of civilians in Palestine who have suffered unimaginable horrors. I believe it is our moral duty to not be complicit in the ongoing genocide with our silence and so we must show support for Palestine, oppose the violence of occupation and apartheid that the powerful seem set on ignoring.

Find out more about the Icelandic edition at angustura.is.

Barcelona-based Blackie Books (Spanish)

The Spanish translation will be done by a volunteer team called “Respond Crisis Translations.”

Patrizia Di Filippo, of the Barcelona-based Blackie Books, said, of bringing out the book in Spanish:

We wanted to be part of this because the Western media has no intention of going beyond the euphemism and calling it “war.” And it is not a war, it is a genocide. An ethnic cleansing. We believe that we cannot sit still and observe, and we must help with what we know how to do, which are books.

Find out more about the Spanish edition at www.blackiebooks.org.

Societá InFormazione (Italian)

Orsola Casagrande of Societá InFormazione said of their commitment to the Italian edition:

Società InFormazione has been publishing a report on global rights for 20 years and a good part of their work is about peace processes and conflict resolution. It was therefore natural for Società InFormazione to offer to translate and publish Atef’s diaries in Italian. They are the testimony of a genocide and they remind us of our responsibility to try and do whatever we can to stop this genocide. And one of the things we can do is counter the consciously biased corporate media coverage of this genocide.

Find more about the Italian edition at dirittiglobali.it.

