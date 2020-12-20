Mophradat is offering subsidies to support “emerging creative writers from the Arab world working in the genres of contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry“:

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2021.

This grant is targeted at published authors working on a new piece, who are in need of time to focus. It will be granted to four to six writers each open call, and each writer will receive a stipend, the aim of which is to allow them to take time off to complete their text.

Writers will receive an amount ranging between $600 to $1300US per month, based on cost of living in their country of residency, and it can cover from one to three months. Applicants must have a publisher interested in their forthcoming work. Literary journals qualify.

The criteria:

“Applicants must be from or living in the Arab world.

“Applicants must be authors of creative writing including fiction, poetry, criticism, essay, and other artistic forms. These sabbaticals are not for academic writing, film, or journalism.

“Applicants must be published writers with at least two prior instances of publication.

“Applicants must provide a letter of interest from a publisher for the new work they will develop with this sabbatical. Innovative proposals in method and form will be given priority.

“Applicants must commit to taking leave of their day jobs for the entire sabbatical period (For those who are selected: If employed, a letter from their place of employment must be provided confirming the agreed time out).”

Find out more at the Mophradat website and apply by filling in a form here.