An All-ages Literary Holiday Gift List

For gastrophiles and literary gourmands

Reading and recipes

Dates: A Global History, by ArabLit Quarterly contributor Nawal Nasrallah. Could go with “MAGICdATES” from the Karam Foundation, or other packaged dates.

Casablanca: My Moroccan Food by Nargisse Benkabbou. Could go with dishware from Fes.

Reading and recipes, if money is no object

Best of Delectable Foods and Dishes from al-Andalus and al-Maghrib: A Cookbook by Thirteenth-Century Andalusi Scholar Ibn Razīn al-Tujībī (1227–1293), ed. and tr. ArabLit Quarterly’s Nawal Nasrallah

Dishware and food items

Hand-painted Khalili dishes from Watan.

A holiday gift set from Z&Z, with their za’atar, sumac, dead sea salt, and Aleppo Pepper.

Prints and posters

Prints, posters, and more from Watan (US-based)

Art prints and comix from Maamoul Press (US-based)

Broadsides and prints from Mizna (US-based)

Joumana Medlej’s shop “Majnouna” — order before December 1, when the shop will close down, reopening late January 2022. (UK-based)

Esra Elhamal’s “Islamic Illumination” shop (UK-based)

Folk-inspired art by Ahmed Alrefaie, cover artist from Winter 2021 FOLK issue (Kuwait-based)

Art (and more) from the ArabLit Quarterly shop on RedBubble

For the hodophile and literary traveler

The Book of Travels, by Hanna Diyab, ed. Johannes Stephan, tr. Elias Muhanna. A spellbinding eighteenth-century journey by the man who gifted us Aladdin and other tales.

The Annotated Arabian Nights, translated by Yasmine Seale.

Palestine map from Watan

Embroidered travel and laundry bags from the Karam Foundation

Children

Books

Arab Fairy Tale Feasts: A Literary Cookbook, by Karim Alrawi, ill. Nahid Kazemi. Ages 8-13. English.

Alya and the Three Cats, by Amina Hachimi Alaoui, illustrated by Maya Fidawi (cover artist for our CATS issue), tr. Mehdi Retnani. Ages 3-5. English.

أخ خ خ, A funny story of a forgetful girl who leaves the house and, “akh,” there’s another thing she forgot. Written by Manar Hazza and illustrated by Soheila Khaled, who made the illustrated recipe for our FOOD issue. Ages 3-8. Arabic.

A pre-order of Where Butterflies Fill the Sky, by Zahra Marwan (artist behind the comix art in our SONG issue). Ages 4-8. English.

A subscription box to ArabiKids. Arabic.

Stickers

Catfiyyeh stickers from Watan

Fun folk-art stickers from Ahmed Alefaie

Phone cases

From Watan

For musicians and literary melophiles

Books and magazines

The SONG issue of ArabLit Quarterly, ed. Karim Zidan

Midnight in Cairo: The Divas of Egypt’s Roaring ’20s, by Raphael Cormack. A joyous historical journey.

Tote bags

A “sing and ascend” literary tote, with our from our SONG issue

Jewelry and art

Oud earrings from Watan

Oud art from the “Kushajim” feature in the SONG issue of ArabLit Quarterly

Umm Kulthum art from the SONG issue of ArabLit Quarterly

Hand-painted wearable art from Sound of Mazzika

Albums

The “ghostly, feverish, magical” album “Medieval Femme,” by Fatima Al Qadiri, inspired by classic poems by Arab women

The fall 2021 FOOTBALL issue of ArabLit Quarterly

For cat-lovers

The CATS issue of ArabLit Quarterly

Felfel not included. Photo: Miranda Bishara

Discounts we’ve spotted

The SAQI CHRISTMAS SALE is offering 50% off all books. Use MERRY21 at checkout on http://saqibooks.com. Discount is valid until November 28, 2021.

