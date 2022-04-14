10 Works for 10 Years: Celebrating ‘Rusted Radishes’

April 14, 2022 — Today, the American University in Beirut-based magazine Rusted Radishes celebrates its tenth year with the launch of its tenth issue.
If you can’t make it to the Beirut launch, ten works to celebrate RR’s ten years:
Poetry:: Hayan Charara’s “Fable”
Maps: Beirut’s bookshops
Short Fiction: Zakaria Tamer’s “The Other Cave,” tr. Marilyn Hacker
Poetry: Fadwa Suleiman’s “The Doves,” tr. Marilyn Hacker
Poetry: Nour Kamel’s “East Meets West Again“
Short Fiction: Hilal Chouman’s “حزن في قلبي“
Paint & Poetry: Nashwa Gowanlock’s “Disappearing“
Short Fiction: Haifa Abu al-Nadi’s “Flowers Don’t Burn,” tr. Madeline Edwards
Award-winners: Emily Khilfeh’s “Chanson Mystique” and Nur Turkmani’s “Body Parts“
Comics: Lina Ghaibeh’s “Intertwined“
