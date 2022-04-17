Sunday Submissions: Kendeka Prize for African Literature

The Kendeka Prize for African Literature is open for submissions:

The Kendeka Prize for African Literature is currently accepting entries for its 2022 edition through May 5, 2022. The prize, administered by Solano Publications, is free to enter; both short stories and creative nonfiction are eligible.

The first prize will be 100,000 Kenyan shillings, or around 760 euro, while the second and third prize winners will receive Kshs 50,000 and 25,000 respectively.

All long listed stories shall be published in an anthology titled I Am Listening, later in the year. Judges and the date of the award ceremony will be announced in a later date.

Entries should be sent to info@kendekaprize.com.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be born in or citizens of any African country.

One entry per writer.

Submissions should be of between 3000 and 5000 words.

All entries must be in English.

Entries should be attached in Microsoft Word or Rich Text format, with the title of the story as the file name.

The first page of the story should include the name of the story and the number of words.

The entry must be typed in Times New Roman 12 point font with 1.5 line spacing.

Entries must be sent as attachments to an email.

The email to which the story is attached must include the legal name of the writer, telephone number, a short bio, age, and country of residence.

For more details, visit kendekaprize.com.

