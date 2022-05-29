Sunday Submissions: Arab Urbanism

Critical online magazine Arab Urbanism is calling for abstracts on the theme of ‘Imaginaries from a Blackout’:

The editors write:

Arab Urbanism welcomes original contributions from researchers, journalists, artists, activists, workers and other concerned citizens for a special issue on everyday experiences and encounters with infrastructures of production and social reproduction. Whether large or small, visible or hidden, broken or efficient, we want to consider the ways infrastructure shape and are shaped by our social, economic, political and environmental realities.

Submissions can be in the following forms:

Short and provocative commentaries and reviews of books, projects, exhibitions (1500-2000 words); Long essays or translations* (3000-5000 words); Visual submissions (art works, sensory experiences, videos, photographs, and sketches) accompanied by a brief (up to 1000-word descriptive text); Creative writing and literature (fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry) that does not exceed 5000 words.

To propose a contribution, submit your 250-word abstract with a 100-word bio via this submission form by June 5, 2022, and visit Arab Urbanism’s website for further information.

