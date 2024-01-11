16 Free Zines from and about Palestine

The Boston-based activist organization Pleasure Pie has put together a collection of 10 free zines about Palestine. These free printable zines are available as PDFs, and Pleasure Pie suggests readers should, “Feel free to print as many as you’d like and distribute them.”

The 10 zines currently available are: “A Gazan Young Man Dreams of a Peaceful Death,” by Mo. Alkrunz in Gaza; “We [Palestinians] Are Not Going Away,” first-person accounts; “Sex Education in Gaza”; “Queer Voices from the Fight for Palestinian Liberation“; a visual on BDS by acclaimed graphic novelist Leila Abdulrazzaq, “BDS: What It Is, Why It Matters”; a short manifesto titled “Gazan Youth Manifesto“; a zine by the writers at Jewish Currents, “Israel-Palestine Explainer“; “Palestinian Artists in History & Today“; an illustrated collection of anti-Zionist Jewish prayers, “Tkhines for a Free Palestine“; and “Free Palestine: Resources Inside!,” a zine with resources for supporting a free Palestine.

Six more free zines are available from the group Librarians and Archivists with Palestine, and include “Overdue Books: Returning Palestine’s ‘Abandoned Property’ of 1948,” a 2014 zine by by Hannah Mermelstein; “Prisoners’ Books at the Nablus Public Library,” a 2014 zine by Maggie Schreiner; and “Handala,” a 2014 zine by Josh MacPhee.

Other books and magazines that were free for #ReadPalestine week and remain free reads:

Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, ed. Jehad Abusalim, Jennifer Bing, and Mike Merryman-Lotze, from Haymarket

Our FOOTBALL issue, which includes several works by Palestinian authors, including Adania Shibli and Ameer Hamad (PDF, EPUB)

Mizna has made their Palestine issue available for free.

A longer list of #FreePalestine reads are available at the Publishers for Palestine website.

