Remembering Humphrey Davies, 1947-2012

A digital memorial for translator and independent scholar Humphrey Davies. If you would like to add a reminiscence, video, or photo, email info@arablit.

Short memories:

Humphrey loved a good puzzle, a maze of clues, a treasure hunt and the Field Guide was of these things. How thankful I am to have had the honour to collaborate with the brilliant, precise, and witty Humphrey Davies! It was a privilege. – Lesley Lababidi

*

I met Humphrey Davies only twice, a kind, hospitable man. As for his work, well it was masterful! It’s no wonder he was a prize-winning translator. He translated only what interested him, and he chose brilliantly. What a loss to the literary world! – Bridget Smith (Australia)

“ Humphrey represented a different approach, one that I hold dear to my heart. In the books that he selected from tradition, and those that he liked to reference, Humphrey presented another Arabic that was whimsical and witty, modest and inviting, and altogether unlike what we were taught to respect. He was drawn to irreverent works and welcomed the colloquial register as a legitimate writing style (see for example his great book on Egyptian dialects with the late Madiha Doss), texts that had something of the carnivalesque in the subversive intelligence they presented.“ Rana Issa

