Remembering Humphrey Davies, 1947-2012

A digital memorial for translator and independent scholar Humphrey Davies.
Rana Issa: ‘What Distinguished Humphrey Davies: Irreverent and Faithful Acts of Transcreation‘
“For us readers of Arabic that are thirsty for a more inclusive canon that has room for queers, peers, poors, boors, mamas and other sisters, Humphrey’s translations have been central in planting the idea that such a canon does exist and that our search will yield some exciting results, as his search so far has done.” (Read in full.)
Sam Wilder: ‘Thanks for Caring About the Weird Paths of Others’
“He had a funny reserve, while being one of the warmest and best people I’ve been lucky to know. Thank you for being so interested, and thank you for the tea, the beers, the walks, the food, and for caring about the weird paths of others.” (Read in full.)
M Lynx Qualey: ‘Remembering Humphrey’
“I asked him, in what was to be our last interview, whether there wasn’t something that held together all his translation choices. He said: “I find it hard to analyze my own work (beyond exclaiming ‘OMG, how could I have written that!’ every time I see it for the first time in print). I do know what kind of writer I like – the marginal and contrarian, and those who deal with real life.”do know what kind of writer I like – the marginal and contrarian, and those who deal with real life.” (Read in full.)
Aziz Mohammed: ‘He Took Great Pleasure in the Process‘
“Regrettably I have never met Humphrey, but he left a great mark on me during the long video chats and correspondences we had. I was in awe that such a giant was meticulously working with me on his translation of my first novel, taking notes and reviewing and editing each line, word, and letter down to the smallest detail, over and over again.” (Read in full.)
Short memories:
Humphrey loved a good puzzle, a maze of clues, a treasure hunt and the Field Guide was of these things. How thankful I am to have had the honour to collaborate with the brilliant, precise, and witty Humphrey Davies! It was a privilege. – Lesley Lababidi
*
I met Humphrey Davies only twice, a kind, hospitable man. As for his work, well it was masterful! It’s no wonder he was a prize-winning translator. He translated only what interested him, and he chose brilliantly. What a loss to the literary world! – Bridget Smith (Australia)
“Humphrey represented a different approach, one that I hold dear to my heart. In the books that he selected from tradition, and those that he liked to reference, Humphrey presented another Arabic that was whimsical and witty, modest and inviting, and altogether unlike what we were taught to respect. He was drawn to irreverent works and welcomed the colloquial register as a legitimate writing style (see for example his great book on Egyptian dialects with the late Madiha Doss), texts that had something of the carnivalesque in the subversive intelligence they presented.“
