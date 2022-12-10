This incredible book of short stories by iconic, cult-classic Palestinian author Samira Azzam (1927-1967), is available now, translated by Ranya Abdelrahman. Find out more about how to order the book. INTRODUCING ‘Out of Time: The Collected Short Stories of Samira Azzam’ ADANIA SHIBLI on Samira Azzam: ‘Out of Time’ FROM THE BOOK: Samira Azzam’s ‘On the Road,’ tr. Ranya Abdelrahman FROM THE BOOK: Samira Azzam’s ‘The Roc Flew Over Shahraban,’ tr. Ranya Abdelrahman FIVE BOOKS: Palestinian Short-story Collections Get the Book Online Gumroad (ebook, paperback) Amazon (ebook, paperback) WordPress Twitter Facebook Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailPrintLinkedInRedditTumblrWhatsAppPinterestTelegramPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...