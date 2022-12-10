Out of Time: The Collected Short Stories of Samira Azzam

This incredible book of short stories by iconic, cult-classic Palestinian author Samira Azzam (1927-1967), is available now, translated by Ranya Abdelrahman.

Find out more about how to order the book.

INTRODUCING ‘Out of Time: The Collected Short Stories of Samira Azzam’

ADANIA SHIBLI on Samira Azzam: ‘Out of Time’

FROM THE BOOK: Samira Azzam’s ‘On the Road,’ tr. Ranya Abdelrahman

FROM THE BOOK: Samira Azzam’s ‘The Roc Flew Over Shahraban,’ tr. Ranya Abdelrahman

FIVE BOOKS: Palestinian Short-story Collections

Get the Book Online

Gumroad (ebook, paperback)

Amazon (ebook, paperback)