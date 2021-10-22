Walking Through Fire: A Look Back at Nawal El Saadawi – BULAQ | بولاق

The Egyptian feminist writer and doctor Nawal El Saadawi always spoke her mind. Her early books were explosive testimonials, based on her medical practice and personal experience, about sexual double standards and the abuses women faced because of them. She went on to write many more books, including novels, plays and several memoirs. Over the course of her life she was jailed, censored, fired, admired, and attacked by Islamists as an unbeliever. She is still one of the best-known and most translated Arab women writers. Some of the books discussed in this episode include: The Hidden Face of Eve, The Fall of the Imam, Memoirs from the Women’s Prison, Woman at Point Zero, Daughter of Isis and Walking Through Fire. The Radical Books Collective and the Adabiyat Book Club are holding an online master class on El Saadawy’s famous novel Woman At Point Zero on November 20, with academic and translator Samah Selim. Ursula wrote about El Saadawy recently for The New York Review of Books.