Riyad al-Saleh al-Hussein’s ‘Desires’

Desires

By Riyad al-Saleh al-Hussein

Translated by Ghada Alatrash

I want to go to the village

to pick cotton and smell the air

I want to return to the city

in a truck full of farmers and sheep

I want to bathe in a river

under the moonlight

I want to see a moon

in a street, a book or a museum

I want to build a room

that can fit a thousand friends

I want to be a friend

to the sparrow, air and stone

I want to put a sea

in my prison cell

I want to steal all prison cells

and throw them in the sea

I want to be a magician

so that I can put a knife in the hat

and I want to reach into the hat

and pull out a white song

I want to own a gun

to shoot the wolves

I want to be a wolf

to prey on the shooters

I want to hide in a flower

for fear of the killer

I want the killer to die

when he sees flowers

I want to open a window

in every wall

I want to erect a wall

in the face of those who close windows

I want to be an earthquake

to shake all the lazy hearts

I want to tuck into every heart

an earthquake of wisdom

I want to steal a cloud

and hide it in my bed

I want the thieves to steal my bed

and hide it in a cloud

I want for the word

to be a tree, a loaf of bread, or a kiss

I want for anyone who does not like trees,

loaves of bread

or kisses

to refrain from speaking.

*

أريد أن أذهب إلى القرية

لأقطف القطن و أشمّ الهواء

أريد أن أعود إلى المدينة

في شاحنة مليئة بالفلاحين و الخراف

..

أريد أن أغتسل في النهر

تحت ضوء القمر

أريد أن أرى قمرًا

في شارع أو كتاب أو متحف

..

أريد أن أبني غرفة

تتسع لألف صديق

أريد أن أكون صديقًا

للدوري و الهواء و الحجر

..

أريد أن أضع بحرًا

في الزنزانة

أريد أن أسرق الزنازين

و ألقيها في البحر

..

أريد أن أكون ساحرًا

فأضع سكينًا في القبعة

أريد أن أمدّ يدي إلى القبعة

و أخرج منها أغنية بيضاء

..

أريد أن أمتلك مسدسًا

لأطلق النار على الذئاب

أريد أن أكون ذئبًا

لأفترس مَنْ يطلقون النار

..

أريد أن أختبئ في زهرة

خوفًا من القاتل

أريد أن يموت القاتل

حينما يرى الأزهار

..

أريد أن أفتح نافذة

في كل جدار

أريد أن أضع جدارًا

في وجه من يغلقون النوافذ

..

أريد أن أكون زلزالاً

لأهزّ القلوب الكسولة

أريد أن أدس في كل قلب

زلزالاً من الحكمة

..

أريد أن أخطف غيمة

و أخبئها في سريري

أريد أن يخطف اللصوص سريري

و يخبئونه في غيمة

..

أريد أن تكون الكلمة

شجرة أو رغيفًا أو قبلة

أريد لمن لا يحب الشجر

و الرغيف

و القبلة

أن يمتنع عن الكلام

Riyad al-Saleh al-Hussein, despite dying at the age of just 28, published four collections that deeply marked Syrian poetry.

Ghada Alatrash, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the School of Critical and Creative Studies at Alberta University of the Arts in Calgary, Canada. She holds her PhD in Educational Research: Languages and Diversity from the Werklund School of Education, the University of Calgary, and a Master’s Degree is in English Literature from the University of Oklahoma. Her current research speaks to Syrian art and creative expression as resistance to oppression and dictatorship.

