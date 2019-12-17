Yesterday evening, Egypt’s prestigious Sawiris Prize announced shortlists in its young writer categories, both for the novel and short-story collection:
In the novel category, the five-book shortlist was made up of:
جوائز للأبطال (Awards for Heroes), by Ahmed Awny
تشيخوف و السيدة صاحبة الشيواوا (Chekhov and the Lady with the Chihuahua), by Sherif Abdel Samad
ليلة يلدا (Yalda Night), by Ghada Al-Absi
درب الإمبابي (El Embaby’s Path), by Muhammed Abdallah
المقاعد الخلفية (Back Seats), by Nahla Karam
In the short-story category, there were also five titles, one of which — Ahmed El Derini’s — was also longlisted for this year’s Almultaqa Prize:
قميص تكويه امرأتان (A Shirt Being Ironed by Two Women), by Ahmed El Derini
أفلام عبده باراديزو.. الشركة السرية (Abdo Paradiso Films…The Secret Company), by Muhammad Othman Al-Fandi
تقرير عن الرفاعية (Report on al-Refaiya), by Mohamed El Fouly
مسيح باب زويلة, by Mustafa Zaki
زار (Zar), by Heba Khamees
The shortlist for the emerging-author screenplay category was also announced. Winners are set to be announced January 10, 2020, at the Grand Theater of the Cairo Opera House.
You can read excerpts of two of the shortlisted novels:
ArabLit: An Excerpt of Sherif Abdel Samad’s ‘Chekhov and the Lady with the Chihuahua’, tr. Abdel Samad
MadaMasr: An Excerpt from Prizes for Heroes, by Ahmed Awny, tr. Zainab Magdy