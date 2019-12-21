The Arkansas International is looking for works in translation:

They write:

We welcome prose submissions of up to 8,000 words, poem packets of up to five poems, and ask that excerpts from longer works be self-contained. Simultaneous submissions are welcome, provided we are notified in the event that a piece is accepted elsewhere. Please do not submit more than a single story, essay, or poem packet until you have heard back from us about your previous submission.

If you are submitting multiple pieces, please put them together in one submission. Since the number we can receive every month is capped, subsequent submissions will have to be returned unread.

Submissions of translated works must include a copy of the original text. If there are extenuating circumstances that prevent you from including a copy of the original text at the time of your submission, please note that in the cover letter.

Before submitting translations of works that are not in the public domain, translators should identify the rights holder and obtain a statement that the rights to publish an English translation are available.

The Arkansas International cannot consider work from anyone currently or recently affiliated with the University of Arkansas, which includes those who have studied or worked there within the past 4 years.

Although the magazine says they pay contributors, they add that “payment will be reevaluated based on the budget of each issue.” The last issue they listed payment details for our issue four, when “contributors will be paid $20 a printed page (capped at $250) and in copies of the journal.”

Those interested in submitting should do so through Submittable.