Every January and July, Lunch Ticket seeks submissions for their Amuse-Bouche :

The Lunch Ticket Amuse-Bouche is a spotlight showcasing a single writer or artist every other week; they’re looking for “all genres” and their list includes: “creative nonfiction, fiction, flash prose, poetry, literary translation*, YA (13+), and visual art.”

They are also interested in multilingual submissions.

In addition to the regular guidelines (12-point font, prose up to 5,000 words), translators must adhere to three more:

Include a statement about your translation process (translator’s statement) in your cover letter.

Include the original work along with your translation.

Include a statement that grants us permission to publish both the original work and the translation online, and that certifies that you have received permission from the original rights holder (either the publisher or the author, as applicable) to grant us such rights.

Those interested in submitting should visit Lunch Ticket’s page on Submittable.