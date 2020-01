This lecture was given by Yasmine Seale last December at SOAS’s Brunei Gallery:

The talk, titled “Her Own Devices: Language and Craft in the Thousand and One Nights,” is introduced by Marina Warner.

There are excerpts throughout, as well as a full reading of the “Three Ladies of Baghdad,” also on YouTube.

