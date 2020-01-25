This year’s Cairo International Book Fair opened to the public on January 23, 2020. ArabLit’s founding editor took a quick run through before catching a plane; this is the fair’s second year in its new location:

The fair this year boasts 808 pavilions and 900 publishing houses. I didn’t count, but there were certainly a lot.

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

#

Not long after this, I had to dash for a flight. I was fortunate to find a taxi outside with a woman still in the back, staring out at the line to get in, complaining that it would be the death of her.

