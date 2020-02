Translator Sawad Hussain recently appeared on the Intralingo booktube channel to talk about her path to translation, Saud Alsanoussi, book-banning in Kuwait, and translating Mama Hissa’s Mice:

Previous episodes of Intralingo’s SPOTLIGHT, hosted by translator Lisa Carter, have focused on other Arabic-language translators and authors, including translator Timothy Gregory and author Monther Alkabbani.

You can find all the Spotlight interviews on Intralingo’s YouTube channel.