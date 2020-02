The British Centre for Literary Translation has announced two four-month residencies for literary translators:

According to the guidelines, to be eligible, one must be “a practising literary translator, working with any language(s), based in the UK, and with a project currently in progress, preferably prose fiction.”

Successful applicants also must have right-to-work in the UK.

Become a BCLT Translator-in-Residence! To mark our 30th Anniversary, we are launching 2 x 4-month residencies for literary translators (1 May 2020-31 August 2020 and 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Jan 2021) here @bcltuea Deadline: 3pm on 13 Feb 2020 https://t.co/LdGm96jJAk pic.twitter.com/o4hYje0hM0 — British Centre for Literary Translation (@bcltuea) January 30, 2020

More details are available at the BCLT website.