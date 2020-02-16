Mophradat has announced the next deadline for their Writing Sabbatical Grant — it’s next March 17:

These grants are aimed at supporting “emerging creative writers from the Arab world” who are working in a literary genre. In particular, the grant is aimed at published authors who are currently at work on a new piece, but who need time to focus on bringing it into a finished state. Two or three writers will be selected; each will receive a stipend to allow them to take time from their daily grind.

The time for the sabbatical can be “one to three months starting anytime between July 1 and December 1, 2020.”

From the Mophradat website:

In 2020, Mophradat is continuing its program of Writing Sabbatical Grants, which was set up last year to support emerging creative writers from the Arab world working in the genres of contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Published authors currently working on a new piece of writing for publication, and in need of time to focus on its completion can apply to this program. The program offers a grant covering a short sabbatical period to two to three writers per open call, who receive a stipend to allow each to take time out from their daily preoccupations and complete their text. The grant ranges from US$600 to US$1,300 per month determined by Mophradat based on the local living costs of the country of residency of the applicant, and covers from one and up to three months period depending on the writers’ need. Applicants must have a publisher interest in publishing their upcoming work (online or print including independent book publishers, periodicals or other literary or cultural journals qualify).

You can find out more about the eligibility requirements on their website.

If you have questions about our grants programs, you can write to apply@mophradat.org.