The VIDA Review — a bi-monthly online literary magazine publishing original fiction, nonfiction, poetry, reviews, and interviews — is looking for “work by those often marginalized in literary spaces,” including translations:

They recently published their first issue, and are actively seeking material for a second.

They write:

All pieces should be original, and previously unpublished in any format in English.

Please send one submission at a time, and please submit only once every 6 months.

We are open to simultaneous submissions, so long as you label them as such and promptly let us know if your work has been accepted elsewhere.

They add that: “The VIDA Review is currently able to pay those published under fiction, nonfiction, and poetry $15-$20 per author. This is a very small token but we are currently actively working on increasing funds so as to pay authors more.”