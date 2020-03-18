Ahdaf Soueif, Leila Soueif, Mona Seif and Rabab al-Mahdi were taken from a protesting at overcrowding of Egyptian prisons and detention centers, where they were demanding the government take measures to limit potential spread of COVID-19:

Mada Masr reported that the four — acclaimed novelist and memoirist, two professors, and an activist-scientist — were taken from the Qasr al-Nil police station to the Qasr al-Nil Prosecution.

Writer and editor Yasmin El-Rifae added: “Prison visits – the only point of contact for many prisoners – are suspended during #COVID2019. It’s been two weeks since @alaa‘s family have seen him or had any news from him, and he of them, while the pandemic spreads. That’s why @Monasosh & others held their small stand today.”

El-Rifae relayed Wednesday night that charges had been filed: “Award-winning writer, @PalFest founder, all-around cultural exemplar Ahdaf Soueif charged with illegal protest and spreading false news about negligence within prisons regarding #COVID19, according to lawyers. Prosecutors still to question Mona, Leila, and Rabab.”

Further, from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights:

2/ Spreading false news and rumors with malicious intent which would lead to the disruption of public peace and the instigation of panic among the public, — EIPR المبادرة المصرية للحقوق الشخصية (@EIPR) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, English PEN issued a statement, saying, “Egypt’s detention and arrest of several activists, including prominent Egyptian author Ahdaf Soueif, demonstrates that the Egyptian government is more concerned with its reputation than the rights of its citizens, including their freedom of expression and right to information.”

The small protest was a request that the Egyptian state take measures to ensure COVID-19 not spread rapidly through its prisons.

In the Facebook Live video of the tiny protest, Mona says: "We are in front of the Cabinet, asking for the state to take serious steps regarding Corona in prisons. As we know, at any time Egypt’s prisons are clusters for disease" https://t.co/XREBFZlW9B — ORH (@ORHamilton) March 18, 2020

As Soueif’s son, the novelist and filmmaker Omar Robert Hamilton said on Twitter, “Seems maybe the regime is banking that with the world’s attention on Coronavirus they can be done with these four women who are a constant problem for them.”

However, the arrest certainly did not pass unnoticed.

"Egypt's government should rise to its role and release Ahdaf Soueif and others who called for the release of prisoners to prevent #COVID19 exposure. Jailing writers who speak truth to power is an authoritarian trick; Egypt must walk back from that path."

More about the protesters’ call to the government here:

Laila Soueif letter to Prosecutor-General: decision is your responsibility & you will be held accountablehttps://t.co/PmVGAnTOuh#سجون_مصر #كورونا_مصر #فيه_وباء_خرجوا_السجناء pic.twitter.com/bbTBBaEKDZ — Ahdaf Soueif (@asoueif) March 17, 2020