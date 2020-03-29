They are particularly looking for Arab and MENA authors to apply to the 2020-21 residency at Sangam House (the status of COVID-19 permitting):

According to submission guidelines of this international writers’ residency program, located in Bangalore:

To be considered for a 2020-2021 residency, your application (including separate letter of recommendation) must be received electronically by the end of the day, June 30, 2020.

All notifications will be provided electronically by August 31, 2020.

Before sending any inquiries please be sure to visit our Frequently Asked Questions page. After reviewing that page, if you have any remaining questions please write to: Priyanka Sarkar at: priyankasarkar.sangam@gmail.com.

Typically, a Sangam residency lasts four weeks, and writers have the choice of November, December, or January. They are asked to arrive on the 2nd of the month and leave on the 30th.

You can find out more at their website.