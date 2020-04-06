These stories are part of a special free, online collection available through the end of the month:

By Muhammad al-Hajj

Translated by Muhammad al-Hajj, with Yasmine Zohdi

Tareq had thought he was done spending mornings in closed rooms since he was 10. Now there he was, almost thirty and still there.

Back when he was a kid, he used to peek out of the window during classes to watch the stream of never-ending cars on the October Bridge. He had a very vivid memory from that time, the image of a guy stealing a kiss from a girl sitting next to him in the back of a taxi. He remembered what he had thought then; those two knew something about mornings that he didn’t know, they knew what a kiss felt like in the light of day. He could never skip school, his mom wouldn’t let him. He never missed a day at work either, because he had always hoped for a promotion. Now he knew; mornings are too precious to waste in offices, classrooms and meetings.

In the forefront of the meeting room stood Haitham, the company’s director, and also his long time friend, laying out objectives for the coming year.

“We’re still a small startup, and we’re not ready to compete in the online market yet,” Haitham was saying, “that’s why we need to shift services to provide another market need with less cost.”

Tareq longed to escape the meeting, the entire building, and head to the small coffee shop hidden shyly on the street corner nearby. He longed for a cup of coffee in the kindness of the winter sun.

A year ago he had been visited by the same thoughts about mornings, only they were spurred by different circumstances. Relying on his savings from six years of work in advertising, he had quit his job and was looking forward to doing something different with his life, maybe start to work on writing a film, something he had always been passionate about but had never had the time to do. Yet his money had run out faster than he’d expected (psychotherapy and fast food aren’t that cheap after all), and in a couple of months he was sniffing for leads again, even though the first act of his film wasn’t close to finished. That’s when Haitham had called him saying he was working on a new project, a startup managing creative content on the Internet. In the beginning, the firm was adamant to produce its own originals and develop a new business model around that idea. Part of Tareq had always viewed the concept as dumb – how would they bypass media agencies to seek direct fund from advertisers? But Haitham had assured him that it was indeed possible, and that he’d even received multiple calls from telecommunications corporations demanding this sort of online content.

By the end of year one, the startup’s creative department had consumed most resources while generating least revenue. It didn’t really take a genius to predict what was coming now, he had been anticipating the hit after reviewing the annual report a few weeks back.

“I’m sure you’ve all read the annual report,” Haitham said, pacing the room. “Tareq, have you?”

He raised the report in front of Tareq’s face in bored humor.

They had been friends for almost ten years. Their paths had first intersected on the blogsphere, exchanging slurs over politics. Neither one of them had had much respect for the other then: Tareq hated how cynical Haitham was, and Haitham hated how vocal Tareq was.

They became real friends two years after knowing each other. Tareq used to visit Alexandria – Haitham’s hometown – frequently when he was in college, for weekly outings with Mona, a girl he’d been in love with back then. Only he hadn’t actually realized he loved her until, one winter, she told him she was about to be wed to a coworker of hers. They had agreed to meet at three, but she called him saying something had come up and she couldn’t leave work. He ended up meeting her for five desperate minutes near sunset, by the edge of Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and that’s when she told him, and he could hear a crack spread across his heart.

Hopeless as he was after she left, he didn’t feel like taking the train back to Cairo. He wandered for a while around Camp Shizar and Ibrahimeyya, but he didn’t feel any better. In a desolate attempt at a slight change of mood, he phoned Haitham, who told him he was with a group of friends at Sheikh Shaaban’s, the most popular seafood spot in Alexandria, and that he should join them there. And so Tareq went, but upon noticing the merriness of the gathering tried to leave shortly after he arrived. Haitham picked up the sign, asking him if he was okay. Tareq mumbled that he was perfect, but something in his eyes must have given him away, because right then Haitham announced to his friends that he had to go pick up something at a nearby store. He took Tareq to an ‘ahwa nearby, asked him again whether he was okay, and Tareq spoke for an hour straight, telling him everything. Haitham was silent for some time after Tareq finished, then – using his keys to rearrange the coals on the head of his hookah – gave out a simple: “I’m sorry, man.” And although the way he said it made it seem like a frivolous statement, Tareq knew he meant it.

“The figures shown in the report mean that we would need to expand technical consultancy, while other sectors will have to shrink,” Haitham was explaining.

Tareq glanced out through the window once more. All that he wanted at the moment was to leave. He knew what was coming, but he couldn’t get accustomed to it anyway. The room was too cold and his bladder was too full.

“Excuse me, folks, I need to go to the restroom,” he said, getting up. “Please, go on.”

In the bathroom, somebody was singing, for real, inside one of the cubicles. Tareq was in an ugly mood, and his managerial position – at least until that moment – would have allowed him to give it hard to the singing guy, but a wave of self-pity washed over him. It occurred to him that he occupied a very weak spot in the hierarchy of institutional oppression. They were going to shut his department down, and he couldn’t do shit about it. He walked to the nearest partition, and closed the door.

Inside, thoughts crowded in his head. He no longer had any savings, and he had based all future plans on his current job. He still had eighteen more months to go to pay off his new car installments. He couldn’t go back to his mom’s place, now that she had remarried, and he might find himself in a position where he would actually have to look for a roommate. A roommate mate at thirty, what a joke.

It was all going to be fine, he told himself. He was going to find another job. He recalled the offer he had received from a local TV network the previous year. He had met the head of Human Resources at a party, they had chatted and she had given him her number. He called her for a date later, and ended up in an interview. Although he had in fact been prepared for neither, he was offered a very decent package, which he refused politely, out of loyalty to Haitham and what they were trying to do at the startup. The girl was disappointed, but he was certain he had done the right thing. Now he knew that he’d actually been an idiot.

He was overcome by a sudden franticness. He tried to remember the girl’s name, he was sure he had saved her number. Yes, Faten, her name was Faten. He got his phone out of his pocket and searched for her name. He pressed the green icon, ignoring the fact that he was in a restroom, sitting on the toilet in a black business suit. The girl had a ringback tone, a Muhammad Abdel Wahab song.

“O’ life, my love.

My tears, my smile

No matter how I suffer,

my heart still loves you.”

The tune brought him an unexpected serenity. Abdel Wahab’s voice was strangely comforting. He hung up then, thinking there was no need rush. Everything would eventually fall into place.

Outside the restroom, he saw the heads of departments coming out of the meeting room, one after the other. The meeting was seemingly over. He rushed back inside, unwilling to face Haitham just yet. But before he knew it the door to the restroom burst open and Haitham came in, slamming it shut behind him.

“Tell me, on a scale of one to ten, how stupid are you?” Haitham sounded angry.

“Haitham, listen, you’re my boss and this is business, let’s keep it as it is so that whatever happens we remain friends.”

“No, Seriously, tell me, how stupid are you?”

“What the hell is your problem? I’m leaving anyways, everybody knows it.”

“See? You’re unbelievably stupid. If you had stayed till the end of the meeting, you would have known that you’re not going anywhere.”

“What do you mean?”

“You’re not leaving.”

Tareq didn’t know whether to hug him or crumble to the floor in tears. Rumors had been circulating for a week and he hadn’t dared to ask Haitham directly because he’d been too scared of what he’d hear.

“Well, that’s good. That’s a wise decision, man. Investments don’t work that way, you know? You need to give it time before you judge the outcomes,” Tareq said, underplaying his relief. “I’ll go break the news to the team.”

“What news?”

“That we’re still on board.”

“Says who?”

“You just said that—”

“No, Tareq, listen,” Haitham interrupted him. “You’re staying. They’re leaving.”

Tareq knew exactly what that implied. He needed to sit with his team and inform them, one by one, that they had lost their jobs. And sooner or later they were going to know that he, meanwhile, had kept his.

“Listen, we’re losing tons of money,” Haitham said, noticing his discomfort. “The guys did a fine job and they won’t stop short of offers, so you really don’t need to worry about them.”

He thought of Hossam, remembered his face when they were told a while back that a show they had worked on for months was never going to see the light. They had developed a concept for a television series that depended heavily on social media apps. It was a smart and very fresh idea. The sales team had gone through extensive negotiations with several clients; each of them had demanded amendments that would have compromised the very core of the project. In the end, the offers went off the table one after the other, even when Tareq and his team had agreed to compromise. One marketing director even told him directly: “You’ve got an amazing concepthere, but the investment you’re asking for is way more than what your target audience can generate in revenue.”

What target audience?

Tareq had wanted to yell. They were not in the business of target audiences and revenues. They were a bunch of frustrated writers, weary of the film and TV industry, and so trying instead to find a space for their ideas in the world of online entertainment. Now they were watching their little aspirations dwindle before their eyes, and he had to tell Hossam that he no longer had a place in the company.

“Cool, Haitham. Let’s hash it out tomorrow.”

He made it past Haitham and out of the restroom, and walked to his office at the end of the corridor. In the initial plan of the Zamalek apartment that they had been renting as office space, the small room that served as his office was actually the maid’s room, which had occasionally left him wondering about the reality of his job.

Sitting at his desk, he stared into space, pondering what to be done next. He was attempting to arrange his thoughts when Hossam came into the room. He had a bag of salted nuts in his hand and he offered some to Tareq, but he turned it down, pretending to be busy typing something on his computer so he would avoid any serious conversation. But that didn’t stop Hossam. He took the seat in front of the desk, and fixed his eyes on Tareq. There was nowhere to run.

“What?”

“You tell me. What happened in there?”

His tongue felt heavy, he couldn’t say anything. He watched Hossam’s features slowly shift from curiosity to sweeping disappointment, before resting in a kind of relaxed reservation. He put his legs up on the chair across from him, as if his knowledge of the loss of his job liberated him from any desire to commit.

“No problem, we’ll find another job.”

Tareq didn’t respond, He imagined what Hossam would say when he found out that he was staying, what the rest of his team would say. One of them had just graduated medical school and had resigned a governmental job for a full-time position with them after six months of working part-time. He so dreaded the moment when the kid would ask him, “Is that what I quit my other job for?”

His thoughts must have shown on his face, because he looked up to find Hossam gazing at him with a sharp, intent look in his eyes.

“You’re not leaving, are you?”

“I don’t know,” Tareq replied.

“But Haitham told you you’re staying?”

“Yeah.”

“Don’t feel guilty,” Hossam said after a pause.

“I’m not.”

“Why is your nose bleeding, then?”

Tareq’s hand shot up to his nose. Hossam was right, he could feel the stickiness of the blood above his upper lip. He rested his head back with one hand on his nose, while the other looked for a pack of tissues buried under piles of books and paper on his desk. Hossam found it before he did, and, putting his hand behind Tareq’s head, he slowly moved it forward, while blocking the blood coming out of his nose using the tissue in his other hand. With Tareq’s own hand securing the tissue at his nostrils now, Hossam moved back to his seat, and they both looked each other straight in the eye.

“Look, we were drunk. People say a lot of dumb stuff when they’re drunk,” Hossam said. “So don’t worry, it’s cool.”

A week before, Hossam had passed by Tareq’s office and found him looking upset. He had just read the annual report and was slowly realizing what it meant. Hossam, not really knowing what was wrong but recognizing Tareq’s bad mood, had insisted they hit the bar down the street for a post-work drink. Two ouzos in, Tareq disclosed to Hossam what he’d just read. Hossam frowned, but before he could say anything, he caught sight of a friend across the room and told Tareq he would go over to say hello. A few moments later, he came back and said they were leaving – his friend was on his way to another friend’s house party – a French expat who lived in a spacious apartment on Sharif Street – and they were both going to join him.

At the party, Tareq lounged in a corner with a beer in his hand. An attractive European-looking girl stood next to him. She looked like she was new to Cairo, he thought. She was from Switzerland, she said when they started talking, and asked about Tareq’s job. He told her he was a screenwriter, and she seemed interested, asking him whether he loved what he did, so he threw in a cheesy metaphor. “Writing is the same as cooking, you could commit to your ingredients, but you can’t guarantee the quality of your work.” She raised her eyebrows in apparent fascination. He asked if she could cook, she said yes. He then told her that he liked to eat. She smiled and said that she was going to throw a party soon and that he should come. He said he would, but then he stopped talking, as if his own voice annoyed him. He suddenly felt awkward, and his realization that he was really drunk didn’t help. To his relief, Hossam appeared right then, and he whispered in his ear that he needed to use the bathroom.

Tareq crouched next to the toilet, emptying his stomach of all the alcohol he’d consumed and what remained of a horrible McDonald’s meal he’d had earlier that day. On the floor next to him, Hossam sat cross-legged, trying to light a cigarette, while Tareq continued to puke. When he was done, Hossam helped him clean his face, and offered to take him home.

As they waited for the elevator, he told Hossam that he didn’t need to worry. Tareq would fight for the team, and if he failed, they would all leave together.

Now the sun was on its way down, and Tareq was alone in his office again. He didn’t want to go out of his office before everyone else had left – he wasn’t in the mood for neither anger nor sympathy – yet he was concerned about what might be said about him if he went on hiding inside. He was obsessing over the idea when the telephone rang, cutting off his stream of thoughts. It was Faten, the HR girl. In a moment of conscientious vigor he decided to ignore the call; he wasn’t going to leave Hossam and the rest of the team behind. But then again, it was also stupid – he thought – to call the girl out of the blue in the afternoon and then ignore her in the evening. It wouldn’t give a good impression about him, and he might very soon find himself in need of all the good impressions he could get. He answered the call.

“A year and a half you son of a bitch!”

He recognized the voice although he hadn’t come across it in some time – a year and a half to be exact. He thought about hanging up. He thought about pretending it wasn’t his phone and that he’d found it on the street. He thought about dropping dead. But it was all the same; he knew the voice and the voice knew him.

“Are you dead?” Her voice was raspy yet vivacious.

“How have you been, Tuna?”

“A year and a half, you asshole!” She exclaimed again.

It was after he’d suffered a minor breakdown that his psychiatrist had told him to stop contacting his mother-in-law. “Leave it all behind,” he had said. And so Tareq had moved out of the apartment, sold their bed and their most valuable furniture, got rid of everything that had held a meaning to them. And on top of it all had stopped talking to Faten.

“I missed you, Tuna.”

“Stop kissing my ass, I’m not your mother-in-law anymore.”

“But I really did.”

There was a pause on the other end of the line, then she asked about his mother. “How’s Nagla, boy? She’s stopped calling me too.”

“She’s not to blame, Tuna, I told her not to.”

“You asshole! Why?”

“I wasn’t okay.”

She stayed silent for a couple of seconds. She knew. And Fatma probably knew. News moved around fast in this city. But who would’ve told her? Anger throbbed through his veins. He was over Fatma, but he didn’t like the idea of her having something over him.

“So why did you call me today?”

He thought about telling her the truth. But what should he say? That he was a stupid fuck who saved contacts by the same name and then deleted the wrong one? That he had called by mistake? He was grateful that they were talking. Like there’s a certain crack in your life that reminds you of how precarious it is, but then you embrace the fact that your life is precarious, and all of a sudden it stops threatening you. He

was

grateful – as if he’d opened his office door to find a puma on his desk, and instead of running he’d wrapped it inside a rug and hugged it to his chest while humming a lullaby. How generous life could be!

“Nothing specific, Tuna,” he said, “I just missed you, I really did.”

“Then come over for dinner,” she said. “I mean, if you’re okay with that.”

He knew it was affection that made her offer; she had always loved him. But he hated her for that final remark. Now if he didn’t go that would be taken to mean that, two years later, he still wasn’t okay, still couldn’t handle being around anything that reminded him of Fatma. He couldn’t stand the thought of Fatma hearing about this call from Faten, and her reaction when she was told that he had turned down her mother’s invitation.

“Come on, Tuna, it’s been two years, and I’m the one who called you. Of course I’m okay.” “I’ll be waiting for you at seven then,” she said.

“I’ll see you then.”

Although his office was two streets away from his mother-in-law’s apartment, and yet for a whole year he hadn’t run into her or her daughter – not even once. At first he had actually put effort into avoiding them, then – having realized it wasn’t happening – he’d started to wonder if Faten was still residing there. Recently he had actually been looking for an encounter of the sort. He would slow down when passing through their street, buy his groceries from the supermarket near their building, drive around the block once before heading home – nothing. And now, suddenly, with no planning at all on his part, he was back in touch with Faten, and was going to have dinner with her. He had a feeling that he had gotten himself into an uncalculated mess; a minor human tragedy.

He was planning to spend the night in the office. He had presentation write-ups to deliver by the end of the week, and although he knew it probably wouldn’t make much of a difference, he was still intending to finish them. He needed the sense of purpose that work provided. He left his belongings and headed out.

“It’s sad of course, but you see, the thing is you could be yourself, or you could be a cheat who builds his reputation upon other people’s talent then abandons them at the whim of his supervisors.”

Outside in the hall two of his colleagues were smoking. He pressed the elevator button and waited, their looks searing into his back. One of them made sure Tareq heard him as he trashed “ass kissers” who sacrificed everyone else in order to keep their jobs, predicting that it would only be a couple of months before they were thrown out too after everyone discovered they didn’t really have a single original idea in their heads. Tareq wished he could just walk up and slap the guy across the face, but he was discouraged by his size, and he wouldn’t like it if Faten saw him for the first time in two years with a black eye. Instead, he started to bang furiously on the elevator door, calling out for the doorman to make sure it was working. He then headed towards the stairs, smiling at the two men and pointing towards the elevator.

“Man, this building is full of assholes!” he said, and they stared at him blankly.

He strolled down the street thinking whether he should buy Faten something, and what sort of something it should be. Faten didn’t drink, she didn’t even know that Fatma drank – they had used to hide liquor bottles when she’d come to visit. She’d also given up sodas and sugar in general after she’d been diagnosed with diabetes three years ago. He couldn’t think of anything to buy, but he couldn’t afford to look cheap either. In the end, he decided to pass by Fatma’s favorite dessert shop next to the Faculty of Music Education, and picked up a kilo of Ottoman Konafeh. Faten wouldn’t eat it, but next time Fatma visited, she would find an unexpected treat.

As he walked through the streets of Zamalek he realized that they had probably become part of his body, and had worked their way into the tiny brain cells that formed his memory. In that building he had attended his first piano lesson. The first time he’d taken a girl out on a date was in that café. He’d seen his first set of bare breasts on a tableau in that gallery. It was his island for the first time. With every step he took towards Faten’s building, he could feel his chest grow heavier with the weight of his memories.

The doorman stopped him as soon as he entered through the building’s iron gate. He didn’t seem to remember him, and Tareq wasn’t sure whether that was something to be sad about, or to be grateful for. When Tareq mentioned Faten’s name, the burly man stepped aside and pointed indifferently towards the elevator.

“The even numbered elevator is out, take the odd numbered elevator up to the 13

th

and descend a floor,” he said.

Standing inside the elevator, Tareq was struck with fear. What the hell was he doing here? He tried to remember the sequence of events that had led him to this moment, but then figured it was pointless now anyway. Instead, he busied himself with his reflection in the elevator mirror, fixing his hair in an attempt at distraction. He took off his tie, noticed that his collar button was missing and put it back on again. But then he remembered that he hated the color because it didn’t suit his skin tone, and he removed it. But he didn’t look as sharp without it. So again he wrapped it around his neck, thinking to himself that accepting Faten’s dinner invitation was the worst decision he’d ever made in his entire life.

Faten was waiting for him at the door. She looked smaller than he remembered her, and paler. She wasn’t supposed to look that old, it had only been two years, and she was only sixty-eight years old. He was about to ask her how she had known it was him on the stairs, when he tripped and almost fell. He quickly regained his balance and stepped towards her, fighting the urge to run away. She opened her arms, and he shrank to fit into them. A sort of a mother, a sort of a kid. He had always envied Fatma for having Faten as a mother. He’d used to call her after the divorce, crying his heart out. She would cry too, for him, and none of them would have an answer. He had eventually stopped calling, and then he had gotten better. And now there he was, once again in Faten’s arms.

Strong lights pervaded the apartment as usual. He had always thought that strong lighting was one of the main reasons Fatma had married him. She couldn’t stand them, and her family wouldn’t allow her to have her own apartment unless she was married. He was at the easier end of the deal. There were no hidden corners, no shadows in Faten’s house; everything was under the powerful reign of light. During their short marriage, Fatma would make sure that she would keep the entire apartment under-exposed, except for the bedroom and the dining room. He used to think that Fatma’s familiarity with the cats that lived in her mother’s house had provided her with a special ability to see in the dark. That was the only way he could explain her capacity to move around in utter darkness without tripping on anything, while he’d spend at least two minutes fumbling for the light switch every evening when he got home.

“Where is Meshmesh?” He asked Faten.

“He’s at Fatma’s,” she replied. “I told her I wouldn’t be able to take care of him anymore, and since she insists on staying on her own and won’t move back in with me, she had to take him in.”

Meshmesh had hated him. Tareq didn’t like cats in general, he thought they were sleazy creatures, but he was more than willing to bribe Meshmesh. Yet the damn cat wouldn’t take his treats nor his pats. Instead, he would scratch his hand and run to hide under the dining table. Faten would notice and laugh. Once she had told him that he didn’t have to bribe the cat for Fatma to love him. Well, he had bribed him anyway, and Fatma hadn’t loved him still.

He handed Faten the Konafeh, and she gave him a meaningful grin. She knew it wasn’t for her, and he knew that she knew.

He stepped inside the house without taking his blazer off. Everything looked the same, yet it felt very different.

“What would you like to eat?” Faten asked him, placing the Konafeh on the table. “I have molokheyya, mahshi, peas with tomato sauce…”

Tareq wasn’t really hungry. Or, to be accurate, he was too nervous to eat. But he was afraid to just sit there with her with nothing between them; food would at least provide him with a way to coe people, even though she lived alone –she would send the rest to him and Fatma, or to the doorman, or to the poor soldier standing guard in front of the Tunisian embassy next to her building. That was Faten – she showered the world with love and shish kebab.

“You know what? I’ll bring out everything,” she said. “You look like you haven’t eaten in a year.”

She made her way to the kitchen, and he followed, but then stopped at the doorway to the living room, gazing inside. Five years ago he had sat on these chairs with Faten, Fatma, Fatma’s uncle and brother. He had thought that it was his last time setting foot in that place – none of them had seemed convinced that he could pull off a marriage. Later, however, Fatma told him that her mother had mentioned a certain look that he’d had on his face when it had seemed like it wasn’t working for a moment, a look of anguish tinted with hope that had made her think he was a “good boy”. And a good boy he was. But Fatma’s existential crisis and her complicated relationship with the city had proved too much for their relationship.

In their final months together she had tried to convince him to have a baby, and it had made him very angry. People don’t have kids to solve their existential problems, he would tell her. By then the cracks in their marriage were visible everywhere, but he had decided to play dumb. That is, until he’d returned from a short work trip to Lebanon to find a scrap of paper held to the refrigerator with a magnet, with Fatma’s handwriting informing him that she was in her mother’s villa in Gouna, and that she had turned off her phone, so he didn’t have to worry if he couldn’t reach her. She’d come back a week later to tell him that she wanted out, and that she would send Faten’s driver to pick up her things later – as cruel as that sounded – and that pretty much was it. No further explanations had been offered, and he hadn’t really needed them anyways.

While they ate, Faten asked how life had treated him for the past two years. She asked him about everything: his mother, her new husband, his father, the job, his daily routine, his diet – everything. He tried to look for a trace in her questions that would tell him anything about Fatma, but couldn’t. Instead, he started to get cozy with the succession of her questions, answering them all with fervor as he devoured her delicious food, desperately attempting to overlook the fact that he was in the very place that he had consistently tried to wipe out of his memory for two years.

“Do you have any cigarettes?” She asked him.

“I think I have a pack.”

“The doctors ordered me not to smoke any more, and Fatma is very serious about it this time,” Faten said, “she searches the house thoroughly every time she comes.”

“What doctors?”

“Oh, you know, doctors – those annoying people you have to visit frequently when you’re well into your sixties.”

Her eyes blazed with life despite her sixty-eight years. The same blaze he’d sometimes gotten to see in Fatma’s eyes during their sunny days. But unlike her mother, the blaze in Fatma’s eyes would often burn out, leaving him cold and weary. He’d hated those days – he ended up hating himself even.

Faten led him out onto the balcony. He closed his jacket tightly against the cold December air. The balcony was exactly the same as he’d last seen it – the broken bamboo chairs, empty boxes of old house appliances filled now with piles of Fatma’s deceased father’s communism books, the dry mud in the plant pots littered with cigarette butts, old and new. His heart lurched in his chest. Faten took a seat on one of the broken bamboo chairs, unconcerned with the dust. The chair squeaked warningly, but remained erect under Faten’s light weight. She threw her wool shawl around her neck. He offered her his open pack, she took the closest cigarette to her fingers, he took one for himself and lit them both. Faten held the cigarette as childishly as she always had, between her middle and her ring fingers. He had used to think it was funny, now it seemed sad.

“Why did you come today, Tareq?” she asked suddenly.

“Should I leave?”

“That’s not what I mean.”

He remained silent as he thought of different answers – “I’m dumb and smart phones don’t make us any less dumber”, or “They were about to sack me and I panicked”, or “Life is cruel, you know”, or “I wish you hadn’t served me that Molokheyya, I’m too full now and I want to sleep, forever maybe.”

“She’s left him, you know,” Faten said before he could decide what his reply would be.

He knew what she was talking about. A while ago Haitham had suddenly showed up at his place with a bottle of whiskey. They’d drunk all of it together, and, before he’d left, Haitham had stood at the door and told him in a slurred voice that he was glad he was alright. Tareq had stopped him then, asking what he’d meant, and Haitham had referred to “the thing” between Fatma and that photographer. He had laughed then, bitterly – how pathetic; a bottle of fine whiskey wasted to cure nothing. He’d stayed up all night, and then a couple of nights afterwards, but then he had slept, deeply.

“I’m done with Fatma’s life, Tuna.”

“Who are you lying to?”

God, she was driving him mad! If it weren’t for that sad way she held her cigarette he would’ve screamed at her blind. Instead he leaned against the fence and looked out towards the Nile. A felucca generating much more noise than its size suggested it could glide across the river, a bride and a groom dancing in elation to a shaabi song while friends and family clapped around them. He caught himself feeling jealous. It had been too long since he’d felt satisfied, whole. He could feel the anger seep into his veins, but then he heard a faint shuffling at the door, and Faten suddenly looked alarmed. She put her cigarette out abruptly and stood up in one frantic movement.

“Wait here,” she said in an urgent whisper.

He heard the door open, and Faten speaking loudly, ordering somebody around, the sound of plastic bags being moved. He figured it was probably the doorman, and relaxed as he heard the door close. He turned his gaze back to the passing felucca, but it had disappeared. Then the sliding door to the balcony opened, and in she came.

“Tareq!”

She took two hesitant steps towards him, then hugged him, not so hesitantly. He could feel his heart melt and his limbs tremble. One year, ten months, twenty-five days had passed since he’d last seen her. He hugged her harder so she wouldn’t notice the quiver in his body, probably the worst idea since falling in love with her and coming here tonight. Her right hand rested behind his head while her other arm locked their bodies together. He felt lighter than a feather in her arms. He surrendered then, and a certain calm took over him. She receded and he took a good look at her face. He remembered a line from an old song – “Your eyes are soft with sorrow” – where had he heard that? Probably in her car. Her old blue car which he’d loved more than she had, which he’d actually cried when she’d sold it, along with their stolen kisses and shawarma sandwiches. He watched as she struggled to say something, anything, just to alleviate the heaviness of the moment.

“You look good,” she ended up saying, and he gave her a weak smile in response.

Had she known he was there? Faten wouldn’t do such a thing, probably, but even if she had, why would Fatma play along? She looked older, he thought. Did he look older, too? She had just told him that he looked good, but he knew it was only customary.

Faten came into the balcony with a tray carrying a bottle of ice tea and two empty glasses.

“Just a little something to drink,” she said, placing it on one of the boxes.

It was strange how crowded his mind felt, and yet how blank it actually was, empty – a complete desert. He caught Fatma’s eyes and for a moment he was lost – a feeling very similar to what he’d experienced years ago when he’d first locked eyes with her. You have everywhere to go with Fatma that you don’t actually have anywhere to go.

“We’ll make it up another time, Tuna. I have to return to the office now.”

“Come on, kid, who are you kidding? It’s nine.”

“We’ll do this again soon, I promise.”

She knew he was lying, so she hugged him good.

“Take good care of yourself,” she said.

“I will.”

He shook Fatma’s hand and she started to walk him to the door but was easily discouraged by his insistence that he knew the way.

In the elevator he snatched off his tie, wishing he had taken it off on his way up. Now it was useless – everything was. If only he could just disappear. He stepped out of the building and onto the street. He looked up at Faten’s balcony, but it was too high up, he couldn’t see if they stood watching him. A car honked at him as he stood in the middle of the street, blocking its way. He yelled at the driver, even though he knew he was in the wrong. He didn’t care. The guy yelled back from inside his car and tried to step over him. Tareq moved towards the car while the cars behind them honked. He was trying to open the front seat door when he was interrupted by Fatma’s appearance at the entrance of the building. He stepped away from the car and the driver pulled away, the queue of cars finally beginning to move while he and Fatma stood exchanging glances. They walked towards each other and met on the edge of the sidewalk.

“Why did you come?”

He didn’t know what to say. He was so furious he actually wanted to tell her the truth, but he wouldn’t want Faten to know.

“I came to see Faten.”

“Why are you lying?”

A cold breeze blew, making him tighten his jacket again. He looked desperately at the suddenly empty street. Fuck that damn sense of loss. And fuck you too, Fatma; he thought to himself. He was back because he wanted something. He wanted to feel that closeness again, and he’d secretly wished that he’d see her. He had, and what a loss. She would never know how much she had been loved.

“Why do you think I’m lying?”

“I know she called you, she’s been babbling about you for a week now,” Fatma said, “I told the stupid bitch not to do it, I told her not to, but she did anyways, God damn me.”

Were her eyes tearing? He thought he saw that glint swiftly before she took a deep breath and covered her face with her hands. When she lowered them she had her straight face back on.

“She’s been diagnosed with lung cancer.”

He stood there stricken, then leaned silently against a parked car.

“What stage?”

“Not so late. She started chemo, and she’ll have an operation as soon as the tumor is reduced to a suitable size.”

“Is there anything I can do?” He asked, knowing there was absolutely nothing he could do, but it seemed to strike a chord in her, because she raised her head and smiled at him.

“Well, if you know someone who knows someone who knows my mother’s cancer cells, maybe you can try to make them go easy on her.”

“You know what, fuck you! I was asking out of true concern.”

“I know, love. You’re just so endearing I couldn’t let it go.”

“Yeah, whatever.”

He ignored the fact that she had called him love. She enjoyed this kind of verbal games; he knew better than to care. But he felt better no doubt.

“What did you talk about before I came?”

“Nothing much.”

“She must have called you to tell you something.”

“Yes, she told me that she has one snake of a daughter.”

“Oh, really?” Fatma smiled.

“What has she been saying about me?” Tareq asked.

“What?”

“You said that she’s been babbling about me for a week.”

“Oh yeah, she said her son-in-law is such an asshole.”

“Son-in-law?”

“Yeah, she still refers to you as her son-in-law, even in public. It’s embarrassing.”

“She didn’t call me, Fatma,” Tareq said, “I called her.”

Fatma looked surprised. “Why? Have you heard something?” She asked, “Nobody knows about her illness.”

“No, I called her by mistake. I had her number mixed up with another Faten.”

“Faten Rabie?”

“Somebody has been doing their homework.”

“Oh, not at all,” she was quick to say, “someone saw you two at a party and then at a fancy restaurant a week after that and came to tell me that you were going out.”

She wanted verification. He couldn’t decide whether she hated the girl or hated the whole notion of him going on a date.

“I only saw her twice, job-related issues.”

“Yeah, I guessed so too. You wouldn’t date her.”

“What do you mean?”

“Nothing, she’s just not your type.”

She said it in a manner that puzzled him. He was about to let it go, but decided that he wanted to leave with even more than that.

“And you know my type?”

“Quite well, I suppose.”

“It’s been two years, you know,” he said.“Well, some things never change,” she said with a grin. She always grinned to pretend that she was in control. Only he knew she wasn’t. Her life was falling apart, and she was desperately seeking a sign that the world as she knew it was still there somewhere. He felt a certain sympathy towards her.

“Yeah, I guess you’re right. Some things never change.”

She kept her face straight, but he noticed a tiny quiver in her eyebrow. He stood up and hugged her. He was clear-minded for the first time in years.

“Call me if you need anything,” he said.

“I sure will.”

There wasn’t much space for jokes now. She turned back towards the building, and he watched as she ascended the stairs. A blue tint brushed over his heart, but a sense of freedom he hadn’t encountered for a long time washed over him.

He walked back to the office, completely depleted. The idea of finding no one back there was as relieving as the chilly night breeze. He decided to stay home for a couple of days; he wouldn’t be able to handle the general mood in the office. Everybody would be coming into his office, demanding explanations, and he wouldn’t be able to disappoint them, nor could he handle their anger.

The hall outside the office was empty, except for cigarette butts and dried liquid on the floor. The office was unusually messy. Tareq started walking towards his office at the back when he heard the sound of music coming from the direction of Haitham’s office. It was an old recording of Umm Kolthoum singing Awwedt Aini, accompanied by a violin trying to catch her unexpected tonal turns. He slowly pushed the door open and entered. Haitham was standing at the window with his back to him, looking out at the almost empty 15thof May bridge, completely immersed in Umm Kolthoum’s voice and his violin that he didn’t hear Tareq come in. Tareq sat on the edge of a leather fauteuil; he hadn’t heard Haitham play in a long time.

When Haitham finally opened his eyes, he saw Tareq’s reflection in the glass pane. He turned around to face him.

“Have you ever heard of knocking?”

“I did knock, you just didn’t hear me.”

“Then you shouldn’t have entered.”

Tareq was about to reply when Haitham shushed him as Umm Kolthoum reached a certain line. He listened in awe while she took to a low note, almost whispering, “If I could tolerate your absence, I would’ve been patient, I would’ve waited.” She then raised her voice to a higher note, and Haitham turned off the song as if he had just been waiting for that line.

“A quarrel broke out in the office today, did you see the entrance?”

Tareq had noticed the mess, but he wouldn’t have guessed it was the result of a fight.

“What happened?”

“Nothing serious,” Haitham said, “Refaat didn’t like the idea of being laid off so he stood yelling in the middle of the entrance, and when Mahmoud approached him he actually slapped him. It took a couple of us to take him down. Totally unnecessary shit.”

“That’s bad.”

“Yeah,” Haitham said, placing his violin back in its case, “I mean it’s not the end of the world, you know? He’ll be compensated fairly, so why all the fuss? Now it’s compensation minus the damages, what did he benefit out of all that?”

Tareq looked out at the office through the open door, all dim and empty. Haitham walked to the mini bar next to his desk and took out a beer. “Want one?” He asked Tareq.

Tareq’s chest was full, heavy. The words spilled out of his mouth before he could control them. “Haitham, I quit.”

Haitham didn’t say anything. He slipped into his chair and opened the can, bringing it up to his mouth.

“Haitham, I—”

“I heard you the first time.”

Tareq paused. “Are you mad?”

“Absolutely not. It’s kind of liberating,” Haitham replied. “I would have had to fire you in a month or two, when you were more prepared to deal with it.”

“Yeah, I figured you would.”

“I just couldn’t take how you left the meeting this morning, how disappointed you looked,” Haitham continued, “and I thought what did I have to lose, you know? A few thousand pounds for a couple of more months? I was willing to do it.”

“Well, I’m not a baby you know. I can handle it.”

“I know, I know,” Haitham nodded. “It’s just that you grow older and you look around you, and there are less friends everyday…”

His words trailed off, and then he went on, “It’s a fatal mistake to work with a friend, you’re bound to lose them. I tried it tens of times and I failed every time,” he said. “I needed you when I started this thing, or at least I thought I did. It was a smaller salary than you deserved and you still took it. So if we’re going to end this, we should end it in a good way.”

Tareq was moved. Throughout his relationship with Haitham, they had never directly expressed care for one another. Each of them knew how much the other meant to him, but they’d never really had to say it. Now Tareq had no idea how to reply to what Haitham had just said. He stood up and started walking towards the door. “I’m going to start clearing my office,” he said.

“Do you have any plans?” Haitham asked.

Tareq sighed. “I guess I’ll start looking for better ways to spend my mornings.”

Born and raised in Cairo, Muhammad El-Hajj is a writer, translator, and digital content creator. His debut collection of short stories, Nobody Mourns the City’s Cats (2018), won the Sawiris Cultural Foundation’s Short Story Prize for emerging writers. He’s currently working on his next collection of short fiction.

Yasmine Zohdi is a writer, translator, and the English culture editor at Mada Masr. She holds an MFA in writing from Sarah Lawrence College in New York and is currently working on her first collection of short fiction.