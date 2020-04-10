Egyptian journalist and novelist Gamil Attia Ibrahim died today in Switzerland, where he lived:

Born in 1937 in Cairo, Ibrahim studied in the Faculty of Commerce before he switched into the Academy of Arts. He had a number of different jobs in his early life: a clerk at a textile factory in Shubra El-Kheima, a music teacher for children, as well as a teacher of math and engineering in both Egypt and Morocco.

He published a few short stories before he began work for the Egyptian Ministry of Culture in the early sixties. In 1968, he co-founded the magazine Gallery 68.

He moved to Switzerland in 1979, where he worked as a correspondent for several Arab newspapers and radio stations and continued to write fiction.

Author of some dozen novels, his 1952 was among his most well-known, tracing mid-twentieth-century transformations in Egyptian society. His acclaimed 1986 novel Down to the Sea was re-issued by Dar al-Karma in 2014:

تنعي دار الكرمة الكاتب الكبير #جميل_عطية_إبراهيم

المتوفي اليوم 10 أبريل 2020 في سويسرا

وتتمنى أن يتغمده الله بواسع رحمته

ويُلهم الصبرَ لأهله وقرائه ومحبيه



من أهم أعماله: رواية #النزول_إلى_البحر، التي أعيد إصدارها ضمن #مختارات_الكرمة، وثلاثية الثورة: «1952»، «أوراق 1954» و«1981» pic.twitter.com/Tx1yphLK9R — الكرمة للنشر (@alkarmabooks) April 10, 2020

Down to the Sea, the only one of his works translated to English, takes place in the City of the Dead during the Sadat era. His later novel Scheherazade on the Banks of Lake Geneva drew on his long experience around the UN.

From novelist Mansoura Ez Eldin, with Gamil Attia Ibrahim in 2011:

رحم الله الروائي المصري جميل عطية إبراهيم الذي رحل اليوم في سويسرا. الصورة معه ومع الناشر حسن حمّاد في معرض بازل الدولي للكتاب 2011. آخر مرة قابلت فيها الأستاذ جميل كانت في بازل أيضًا لكن في خريف 2015. pic.twitter.com/MzaVXi9Bju — mansoura_ezeldin (@MansouraEzEldin) April 10, 2020

Gamil Attia Ibrahim’s short story “The Old Man” can also be found in Homecoming: Sixty Years of Egyptian Short Stories, ed. Denys Johnson-Davies.