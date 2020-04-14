Abdelouaheb Aissaoui is the author of three novels and a short-story collection. His second novel, Sierra de la Muerte (The Mountain of Death) won the Assia Djebar prize in 2015 for best novel in the Arabic language. He was also one of the IPAF’s Nadwa workshop participants in 2016.

There were a surprising four Algerian novels on this year’s International Prize for Arabic Fiction longlist and two on the shortlist. In his video statement, Al-Musawi particularly praised the six novels’ experimentalism.

In a prepared statement, Al-Musawi said that, “The Spartan Court stands out for its stylistic brilliance. It is polyphonic – with multiple voices telling the story. Readers gain a multi-layered insight into the historical occupation of Algeria and, from this, the conflicts of the entire Mediterranean region, with characters embodying different interests and intersecting visions. The novel invites the reader to gain a greater understanding of life under occupation and the different forms of resistance that grow against it. With its deep, historical narrative structure, the novel does not live in the past, but rather it challenges the reader to question present reality.”

The Spartan Court follows the interconnected lives of five characters in early nineteenth century Algiers: Dupond, a French journalist; Caviard, a former soldier in Napoleon’s army; Ibn Mayyar, who wants to make compromises; Hamma al-Sallaoui, who believes in revolution; and Doudja, a prostitute.

In a previous interview with Nadia Ghanem, Aissaoui said of the novel — set between 1815 and 1833 — that he thinks “that the actual period that sees the beginning of Algeria’s decline starts in August 1816, which is the time of Lord Exmouth’s campaign against Algeria, but I shifted the year to 1815, the year in which the famous Battle of Waterloo occurred, when Napoleon was defeated. This was the beginning of the transformation of one of the characters in the novel. As for the year 1833, it is the year during which the African Commission visited Algeria; at that time, a new ‘birth certificate’ was issued for it, giving it the name of African properties in Algeria.”

Here, in Raphael Cohen’s translation, which appears in a special booklet of excerpts of the six shortlisted novels: