The Stephen Spender Prize for translation is now open, and they’re looking for submissions:

The judges for this year’s Stephen Spender Prize are Mary Jean Chan, Khairani Barokka, and Daljit Nagra.

Last year’s list of winning and commended poems was unusually diverse for the Spender prize, with poems from the Japanese, Serbian, Classical Chinese, Arabic, Nepali, Tamil, and Bengali, among other languages.

The commended poem from Arabic, Fouad M. Fouad’s “The King,” was in translation by Norbert Hirschhorn.

More about the prize at www.stephen-spender.org.

