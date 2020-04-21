An archive of songs, literature, playtexts, and visual art influenced by the 2011 Egyptian Revolution recently launched online:



The archive includes listings and descriptions of dozens of books (thus far, only books that appeared in or were translated to English), songs, documentaries, cartoons, films, TV shows, performances, and works of graffiti art, and also includes a timeline showing the intersections of artworks and events 2011-19.



“Politics, Popular Culture and the 2011 Egyptian Revolution,” according to the University of Warwick’s Nicola Pratt, “is an open access digital archive exploring the Egyptian revolution and its aftermath through the prism of popular culture.” It draws on research by Pratt, Dalia Mostafa (University of Manchester), Dina Rezk (University of Reading) and Sara Salem (previously, University of Warwick). Translations were produced by Mohamed El-Shewy.



The books listed thus far are nearly all written in or translated to English, but the other media are predominantly Arabic resources.

Featured articles from the new site:

Women in the Egyptian Revolution and their Resistance against Violence

An Introduction to Popular Culture and the Egyptian Revolution

Dangerously funny? The emergence of political satire