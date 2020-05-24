The deadline for applications to the Foreign Affairs’ Theatre Translator Mentorship have been extended until June 4:

From a 2017 in-person workshop.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, organizers have decided first, to extend the deadline, and also — naturally — to go digital for the fourth edition of their mentoring program.

All face-to-face sessions and workshops will – for the time being – be delivered online using Zoom and Slack.

The Foreign Affairs’ Theatre Translator Mentorship is a part-time workshop program for translators wanting to translate for the stage. The program, they write, “is based on our approach to working with translated play texts and our experiences of bringing world drama from ‘page to stage’ over nearly a decade.”

Those interested must meet the following criteria:

 

  • Have a multilingual background combined with an interest in pursuing a career in theatre translation
  • Have completed or be close to completing a postgraduate course in translation
  • Have professional experience as a translator
  • Have had at least one translation published, whether hardcopy or online

However, because this year’s mentorship program will be delivered digitally, they are also accepting applications from translators outside London/the UK.

For more detail: foreignaffairs.org.uk/training/mentorship-programme/

