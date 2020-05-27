PalREAD’s “Re-locating the Map” series of readings & lectures on Palestinian literature aims to invite “questions on new Palestinian writing and the wider dynamics of diasporic, migrant & exilic literature”:

Image Credit: Designed by Kamal Boullata

At the next event, Ghayath Almadhoun will be sharing his latest poetry in Arabic, English & German. Those interested in attending should email Ruth.Abou-Rached@fu-berlin.de by Wednesday, June 10.

All the upcoming events:

Jun 16, 2020 | 02:00 PM – 03:30 PM

Re-locating the Map: All Roads Lead to Berlin, poetry reading by Ghayath Almadhoun

Re-locating the Map: Rewriting Displacement and Belonging in New Times and Places, PalREAD series on Palestinian literature starts off with Palestinian poet Ghayath Almadhoun reading his latest poetry. His online public reading is followed by online interactive Q&A.

Jun 23, 2020 | 02:00 PM – 03:30 PM

Re-locating the Map: War & Palestinian Literature: After 2000 with Bashir Abu-Manneh

Palestinian literature scholar Bashir Abu-Manneh, currently at Kent University, is author of The Palestinian Novel: From 1948 to the Present (2016) and Fiction of the New Statesman, 1913-1939 (2011).

Jun 30, 2020 | 02:00 PM – 03:30 PM

Re-locating the Map: Drones & Clones in Palestine with Lindsey Moore

Jul 07, 2020 | 02:00 PM – 03:30 PM

Re-locating the Map: Palestinian women’s stories with Nemat Khaled

Nemat Khaled is set to speak about “Palestinian women’s stories: memories of new belongings & exile.”

