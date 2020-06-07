Tolsun Books has opened their Translation Chapbook Contest, judged by Minna Zallman Proctor:

The contest is open to submissions from June 1 through the end of July, and a winner will be announced in early September. The winning chapbook will be published by the imprint Jackalope Chaps, and the winning translator will win 50 copies of the chapbook.

They write:

Please submit a chapbook of no more than 25 pages of translated poetry, short stories, flash memoir, essays, or hybrids.

Please arrange the necessary permissions with the original author and/or publisher prior to submitting translations. We cannot consider translations with uncertain permissions.

Please include the title, name of the original author and language of the translation on the first page of the manuscript.

Do not include any identifying information about yourself, a table of contents, an introduction, or an explanation within your manuscript.

Submissions to the Translation Chapbook Contest must be made through our Submittable account. Submissions that are emailed to us will not be considered.

They also note: “Because we understand that competition entrance fees can exclude some writers, submission fees will be waived on June 15th and July 15th.”

More at Submittable.