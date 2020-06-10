Earlier this month, the Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique announced their second-ever winner. The prize went to Moroccan writer Youssouf Amine Elalamy for his novel C’est beau, la guerre:
The Prix Orange du Livre was launched in November 2018, an annual prize for a fictional work written in French by an African writer, brought out by a publishing house based on the African continent. The winner receives a cash prize of 10,000 euros as well a campaign to promote their book.
Two works of Elalamy’s have appeared in English translation: A Moroccan in New York and Sea Drinkers, published in a single volume translated by John Liechty, and he publishes both in French and in Moroccan Darija. He is currently a professor in the English Department at Ibn-Tofail University in Kenitra.
According to James Murua’s Literary Blog, finalists for the 2020 edition were announced on March 5 by a multinational jury chaired by Véronique Tadjo.
In a prepared statement, the judges said:
“[T]he narrator of the story takes us into the heart of a cruel war, where terror reigns and hope no longer exists. . . . . The end of the novel, on which the jury discussed a lot, questions the place of art and creators in the face of the deepest dramas experienced, and provoked, by humanity. This book speaks to the heart and to reason.”
The six-book shortlist included books from five different countries:
- Abdellah Baida, Testament d’un livre, Editions Marsam (Morocco)
- Ndèye Fatou Fall Dieng, Ces moments-Là , L’Harmattan Senegal (Senegal)
- Youssouf Amine Elalamy, C’est beau, la guerre, Editions Le Fennec (Morocco)
- Mostefa Harkat, Le retour au Moyen Age, Editions AFAQ (Algeria)
- Ahmed Mahfoudh, Les jalousies de la rue Andalouse, Arabesques éditions (Tunisia)
- Paul-Marie Traore, Jeu de dames, Editions Tombouctou (Mali)
Elalamy has received a number of previous literary prizes, including best travel account from the British Council International for his book Un Morocain à New York in 1999, the Grand Prix Atlas in 2001 for his novel Les Clandestins, and also the “Le Plaisir de lire” Prize 2010.
