Brad Fox called in from lockdown in Peru to read from — and discuss — his translation (or recovery? or adaptation?) of Abu Dulaf’s “Song of the Banu Sasan”:

He and ArabLit Quarterly editor-in-chief M Lynx Qualey discussed the charlatanism (both real and invented) of the poem, the Banu Sasan, and his translation.

