This week, Transit Books brought out a translation of Ryad Girod’s Les yeux de Mansour (Mansour’s Eyes), Englished by Chris Clarke:

The novel — a Publishers Weekly starred review and book of the week — begins as Mansour al-Jazaïri is on his way to his public execution in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he lives.

Although set during a single day in the Saudi capital, Mansour’s Eyes also weaves in the history of the Algerian struggle for independence with life as an Arab migrant to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Girod, who currently teaches mathematics at the Lycée International d’Alger, has also spent time as a teacher in Riyadh and Paris. This is his third novel, his first in English.

To celebrate the launch, author Ryad Girod and translator Chris Clarke read parallel excerpts.

Poets & Writers: Ten Questions for Ryad Girod and Chris Clarke. From Girod: “Although with Mansour’s Eyes, 80 percent of it was written in my car.”

