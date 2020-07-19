Although international travel seems like a large question mark at the moment, artists and cultural operators living and working in North Africa countries can apply for the “Artistic and Cultural Mobility Grant” from Fanak Fund:
Applicants living in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Egypt, and Sudan — who work as performers, creators, teachers, organizers, administrators and project managers working in the cultural sector — are eligible for the mobility grant.
According to Music in Africa, the program is open to the following artistic and cultural fields:
- Music projects.
- Cultural projects.
- Contemporary live arts including new theatrical forms, new writing for theatre, drama, contemporary dance, circus, street performances and puppet theatre.
- Visual arts including photography, film, digital arts and video arts.
- Literature: travel for authors’ meetings, writing workshops and poetry.
- Architecture.
- Design.
- Fashion.
- Crafts.
The applicants must be traveling to:
- Prepare a project.
- Take part in a residency.
- Take part in a meeting of artists and professionals with the aim of networking or encouraging links between cultural, artistic and development actors throughout the region.
- Attend/conduct artistic training.
- Take part in debates, conferences and seminars.
There is more about the grant on the Music in Africa website, and you can apply through Google Docs.
The application deadline is August 31, 2020.