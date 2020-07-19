Although international travel seems like a large question mark at the moment, artists and cultural operators living and working in North Africa countries can apply for the “Artistic and Cultural Mobility Grant” from Fanak Fund:

Applicants living in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Egypt, and Sudan — who work as per­formers, cre­ators, teachers, or­gan­izers, ad­min­is­tra­tors and project man­ag­ers working in the cul­tur­al sec­tor — are eligible for the mobility grant.

According to Music in Africa, the pro­gram is open to the fol­low­ing artis­tic and cul­tur­al fields:

­­Mu­sic projects.

Cul­tur­al projects.

Con­tem­po­rary live arts including new the­atri­cal forms, new writ­ing for the­atre, drama, con­tem­po­rary dance, cir­cus, street per­for­mances and pup­pet the­atre.

Vi­su­al arts in­clud­ing pho­tog­ra­phy, film, dig­i­tal arts and video arts.

Lit­er­a­ture: trav­el for au­thors’ meet­ings, writ­ing work­shops and po­etry.

Ar­chi­tec­ture.

De­sign.

Fash­ion.

Crafts.

The applicants must be traveling to:

Pre­pare a project.

­Take part in a res­i­den­cy.

­Take part in a meet­ing of artists and pro­fes­sion­als with the aim of net­work­ing or encour­ag­ing links be­tween cul­tur­al, artis­tic and de­vel­op­ment ac­tors through­out the re­gion.

Attend/conduct artis­tic train­ing.

­Take part in de­bates, con­fer­ences and sem­i­nars.

There is more about the grant on the Music in Africa website, and you can apply through Google Docs.

The application deadline is August 31, 2020.