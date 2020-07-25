Banipal has announced the judges and eligible entries for the 15th year of the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation:

This year’s judging chair will be Paul Starkey, who was a judge on the inaugural committee for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, a prolific translator, and a previous winner of the Banipal translation prize. The other three judges are: Guardian columnist Justine Jordan, writer and activist Nii Ayikwei Parkes, and film director and philanthropist Omar Al-Qattan.

This year there are fourteen entries, down slightly from last year’s sixteen, the previous year’s 20, and 2017’s seventeen. This year’s entries must have been published between April 2019 and March 2020.

The winning translator receives a prize of £3,000.

This year’s entries are:

The prize aims to raise the profile of contemporary Arabic literature as well as honouring the important work of individual translators in bringing the work of established and emerging Arab writers to the attention of the wider world." You can follow news of the prize at their website.

