Islam Nawwar is a poet and physician in Cairo:

Excerpt from “Don’t Say That My Son Is Walking in Heaven”

By Islam Nawwar



Translated by Phoebe Bay Carter



3

I walk

From page to page, empty

And the page is empty

I curse him and walk away

In empty time and empty space

The two shake hands before me

While my neck, lined with scars,

Can no longer bear to have other hands

Entwining around it

Having nothing but my determination to curse the emptiness and walk away

I tremble in the emptiness

A one-sided coin

And the tourist snapping a selfie

Beside the carved stone

Looks at the big skeleton of my fish

Tossed down beside my rickety boat

At anchor

Its flesh eaten by sharks.

And on this rural road packed with gravel

The tourist screamed, “Oh my God, the skeleton of a shark!”



The wine barrel Faust carried from the cave

Reminds me of all the wine barrels stacked in rows

Jostling against in each other

Carried to the mosque.

Faust passed by, a tired old man

In his boat, sailing across the mosque floor,

And everyone – not excluding our insulted God – passed by, tired old men

Everyone in a rickety boat at anchor

In the skeleton of a fish whose flesh was eaten by sharks

And I write a poem on a slab of marble about voyages

That never should have happened,

So please shut up.

Where shall I put these convolutions inside my skull that I write with:

Between la ilaha ila Allah and long live Egypt

Or between the drops of semen ejaculated on my bedroom rug?

These convolutions which on which

A massive crowd of words I did not live slide uncaringly

And the family is filth that sticks to the back.

Blessed are the new barbarians who do not need to strike a match to set fire to memory,

In a giant leap towards voluntary extinction

I really love pizza

Especially chicken shawarma pizza

And sausage fatayer too.

I often imagine myself as a dirty mouse

I’ll be scampering between the round windows in a swiss cheese triangle

When I’ll be summoned by the demon

Lord of mice, lice, and bedbugs

To gnaw him a round talisman on a closed door

My ultimate dream is for it to be a pizza talisman

Indeed, this is my dream both as mouse and man

I don’t actually know which species of vertebrates I belong to

And I’m still surprised by the highly specific classification of my identity

On my ID card, where they wrote:

Male, Muslim, single.

I also don’t know which species the shark belongs to.

Poor shark teeth

Like a mouse running away from poison

Killed here by Martin Luther’s emaciation

And there by Gandhi’s potbelly.

God is not a mouse

Because a mouse exists

Maybe he is a dirty mouse caught in the trap of your greatest fear

And maybe you would betray the love of your life if they threatened to release him to eagerly gnaw at your face.

The existent mouse gnawing at your face is certainly greater than any non-existent metaphysical God.

Besame

Besame mucho.

Islam Nawwar, a poet and physician from Cairo, his first poetry collection Don’t Say That My Son is Walking in Heaven in 2019, and the second, Carmina Burna at Cairo Metro Radio Station, in 2020.