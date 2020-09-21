This poem was written in the wake of Egyptian queer activist Sarah Hegazy’s suicide:

Anonymous

Translated by anonymous



Even those who—temporarily—survived

cling to their trauma

as they hear themselves cursed

as sorrow and frost assault their bones

in the midst of the whiteness

and the storm

standing without any dam



The chill of Canada is not a paradise for anyone

and the gentle home of Egypt

is not a home.



And there was no one else there, no one

with skin the color of wheat

taken from their fathers’ houses

to the nation’s prison cells



Yes, government, you swore to forgive everyone

everyone but them

you dragged kids from a concert filled with a thousand other kids

to nowhere



and the people’s poison created an unbalance

that forced this generation to accept the worst solution

and we longed for alienation



Life is so big

Yet still it’s smaller than a grave

there was a way

there was a way

there was



It was possible for all of us to live

without forcing strangers to escape in all directions

without making queer a crime

and (one) carries, alone, the failures of their people

and (one) wails like the slaughtered, and then

(one) bleeds without a helping hand

there was a way

there was



But, without reason, someone decided to hide it

just as, without reason, someone said

(when they decided to leave everything behind and emigrate)

“Fuck you all, faggots, go to hell”



So maybe they felt better when she died

when she left today

and they wished away the rest of her generation, tomorrow

and, after tomorrow, all those who thought

—just thought—

of praying for her

then they, the chosen few, would inherit the earth

leaving no room for those like

Sarah