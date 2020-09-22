Tomorrow at 4 p.m. BST, Banipal magazine and St. Aidan’s College will be hosting a Zoom event to celebrate five years of the Banipal visiting writer fellowship:

Former Banipal fellows Ali Bader and Najwa Bin Shatwan will join 2020’s fellow Hammour Ziada and several translators: Amira Nowaira, translator of Bader’s The Tobacco Keeper; Nancy Roberts, translator of Bin Shatwan’s The Slave Yards; and Jonathan Wright, translator of Ziada’s The Longing of the Dervish.

The online panel will also be joined by the founders of the fellowship: Susan Frenk (Principal of St Aidan’s College), Fadia Faqir (author and St Aidan’s College Writing Fellow), and Margaret Obank and Samuel Shimon (founders of Banipal magazine).

There was no fellow in 2019, as Hammour Ziada’s visa application was initially blocked.

To attend the event:

Go to Banipal’s Zoom Room tomorrow at 4 p.m. BST. The meeting ID is 952 4189 0595 and passcode: 346853.