ArabLit Quarterly’s Winter 2020 issue will have a focus on DREAMS:

We are looking for dreams-focused writing, however that might be interpreted. We are as happy to accept a pitch as a completed submission.

Please make sure your submission fits one of the categories below:

*Translations of pre-nahda texts about dreams, from Arabic

*Short-short fiction with a dream element, under 1500 words. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Essays about dreams, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature.

*Poems about dreams, any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Literary playlist essay, focused on a book (novel, short-story collection, poetry collection) where dreams are a central element.

*Essay about food and dreams

*A history of dream interpretation in a country (or countries) of the Maghreb or Mashreq

*Open letter to a late author that centers on dreams

*Translators Cafe interview or feature that has a dream element

*Short comix about dreams, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.

Pitches for this issue should be in by October 20. Drafts of completed works should be in by November 20. We aim to publish December 15.

We are not able to accept:

Fiction and poetry written originally in English. Sorry.

We do accept:

Both pitches and completed works, in Arabic or English.

Yes, we do pay:

$15/page

We are also looking for guest editors for future issues. If you are interested, please apply through Submittable. There will be an honorarium.

But do please look at an issue before you apply. If needed, message info@arablit.org to request a complementary issue.