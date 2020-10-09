The children’s-literature review حادي بادي (Hadi Badi) has launched their new website and logo:

The new Hadi Badi logo.

Hadi Badi — a news and reviews site run by four Egyptian authors, translators, and child psychologists — works to “bridge the awareness gap about good Arabic children and young adult books.”

The site, which first launched in January 2019, publishes book reviews, age-banded and topic-driven book recommendations, as well as news, interviews, and opinions about Arabic children’s literature.

This week, the core team — made up of child psychologists Hend Badawy and Raneem Hassan, author and translator Miranda Beshara, and author Soheir Abaza — has launched their new website. They write: “We hope that this will allow for a better user experience in browsing the content that we develop and curate with great love and attention,” adding:

In our journey ahead, we will continue to contribute and partner in more projects in addition to reviewing in Arabic the children and young adult books that we like. The Hadi Badi logo stamp will be our seal to highlight our special contribution or participation.

The group also has an active presence on Facebook and Twitter.